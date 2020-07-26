The 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup came to a close Sunday as the Houston Dash beat the Chicago Red Stars 2-0 in the final.

Three Penn State alumnae suited up for the two teams, with midfielder Christine Nairn and goalkeeper Amanda Dennis on roster for the Dash, while fellow goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher started for the Red Stars.

The Dash jumped out to a quick start after a successful fifth minute penalty kick from midfielder Sophie Schmidt.

Houston rode its 1-0 advantage for the next 86 minutes before a stoppage time goal by midfielder Shea Groom doubled the Dash’s lead and put the game on ice.

While Nairn and Dennis did not play for the victorious Dash, Naeher played all 90 minutes in net for the Red Stars.

Naeher faced 12 shots and put together a solid effort despite the goals from Schmidt and Groom.

Sunday’s victory gives the Dash their first trophy in franchise history. Houston’s victory concluded the 23-game, eight-team and month-long tournament held in Herriman, Utah.

