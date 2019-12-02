Four Penn State players were named to the United Soccer Coaches All-North Region team.

Kaleigh Riehl, Ally Schlegel and Sam Coffey were named to the first team and Kerry Abello was named to the second team.

Riehl, a senior center back, started every game in 2019 and finished her career as a Nittany Lion holding the NCAA record for most minutes played as a position player with 8,847 and is third in career starts in Penn State history with 101.

She is a four-time Big Ten honoree and in 2018, she was selected as first-team All-American, a United Soccer Coaches Organization second team, Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist. This All-Region selection is the third of Riehl’s career.

Schlegel, a redshirt freshman midfielder, finished the season as the team’s leading scorer with 33 points and tied for first in the Big Ten for goals scored with 13. She was also named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and to the All-Big Ten first team and the All-Big Ten Freshman team.

Coffey, a junior midfielder, finished the season as the team’s second-leading scorer with 32 points. She scored 11 goals and dished out 10 assists in her first season with the Nittany Lions after transferring from Boston College.

Coffey was named to the All-Big Ten first team and was a 2018 All-American first team member, ACC Midfielder of the Year and a MAC Hermann trophy semifinalist. This All-Region selection is Coffey’s second of her career.

Abello, a junior forward, midfielder and defender, started every game for the Nittany Lions in 2019 and finished third on the team in goals with eight and dished out three assists. She was also named to the All-Big Ten first team and earned CoSIDA All-Academic All-District honors for the second time in her career.

In 2018, Abello was named to the Academic All-American second team. This All-Region selection is the second of her career.