The cold and windy conditions in Lincoln did little to knock Penn State off its stride.

The Nittany Lions got it done on the road once again, defeating the Cornhuskers 1-0 to close out the regular season.

Penn State started the match on the front foot, pinning Nebraska in its own half for much of the time.

Registering six total shots in the first period, the Nittany Lions were able to sustain their lively tempo in the attack.

Penn State took the lead in the 11th minute of play. Off of her own corner kick, a deflection inside the penalty area bounced in front of Sam Coffey, who then blasted a shot into the top left corner. Schlegel was credited with the assist.

The Cornhuskers, with their season on the line, came out with energy in the second half. However, a lack of realism in the final third prevented them from making a difference on the scoreboard, as Penn State kept its composure.

Nebraska threatened to level the score in the final 15 minutes, but Penn State maintained its defensive composure to close out the match.

Coffey making an impact

Coffey continued her outstanding form in midfield, scoring her sixth goal of the season. The junior has racked up two goals and three assists in her last four games.

Making plays all over the field, Coffey’s creativity was on full display against the Cornhuskers.

Coffey took credit for three of the Nittany Lions’ nine total shots, with each of them on target.

As one of Penn State’s new additions in 2019, Coffey has been a crucial offensive element, as she concludes the regular season with a total of six goals and seven assists.

Defense showing up

Before the matchup against Nebraska, Penn State had only recorded four shutouts in 2019.

On Sunday, goalkeeper Amanda Dennis and the Nittany Lions’ backline came to play, keeping their opponents off the scoreboard for the full 90 minutes.

Dennis needed to make just one save to deny the Cornhuskers, as the remaining five of Nebraska’s shots veered away from goal.

Peaking at the right time

Sunday’s victory extended the Nittany Lions’ win streak to six games.

While Penn State went through a turbulent midseason stretch in which they lost three straight games at home, coach Erica Dambach’s team has finally found its form.

With a remarkable 7-1-1 record away from home, Penn State looks prepared to make a statement in the postseason.

Performing well consistently, especially on the road, may prove critical for the Nittany Lions going forward, as they look ahead to the Big Ten Tournament followed by the NCAA tournament.

Penn State will soon learn the opponent that it will host at Jeffrey Field next Sunday in the Big Ten quarterfinals.