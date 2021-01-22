After 445 days, there will be Penn State women's soccer.

The Nittany Lions released their schedule Friday and will open the season Feb. 20 against Rutgers.

The last time these two teams met, the Scarlet Knights narrowly defeated Penn State 3-2 in double overtime.

In the 11-game schedule, Penn State will only face Big Ten opponents. Five of the Nittany Lions' matches will be played at home at Jeffrey Field.

Penn State's first home game is slated for March 4 against Indiana.

The final game of the season will be played at home April 3 with the blue and white hosting Maryland.

