Penn State has continued its pro streak.

The NWSL's Portland Thorns selected senior Sam Coffey with the No. 12 overall pick Wednesday night.

With the 12th pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft...@ThornsFC selects: Samantha Coffey from Penn State University #NWSLDraft pic.twitter.com/Ho3trNnaBI — National Women's Soccer League (@NWSL) January 14, 2021

The Nittany Lions have now had a player selected in each NWSL draft since the league's inception in 2013.

The midfielder from Sleepy Hollow, New York, transferred to Penn State in 2019 following two seasons at Boston College.

In 2018, she was named ACC Midfielder of the Year and was a finalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, the highest individual honor in college soccer.

In her premier campaign with the Nittany Lions, Coffey started 24 games while recording 11 goals and 10 assists, earning her a place in the All-Big Ten First Team.

Per a waiver approved by the NCAA, players selected in the draft will have the option to retain their college eligibility for the spring 2021 season.

According to the Penn State women's soccer Twitter page, Coffey plans on playing for the blue and white this spring.

