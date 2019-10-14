Cori Dyke, Ally Schlegel and Payton Linnehan were named to the Midseason Freshmen Top 100 list by Top Drawer Soccer.

Dyke was ranked seventh on the list.

Dyke, a midfielder from Littleton, Colorado, has started every game so far in her first season with Penn State and played the full game for nine games this season, including two games that went into double overtime.

Top Drawer ranked Schlegel 17th on the Top 100 list.

Schlegel is a midfielder from Parker, Colorado. She is not only the current team leader in goals with 10, but also the current Big Ten leader in goals. In addition, she ranks first on the team in overall points with 22.

Linnehan was ranked 66th on the Top 100 list.

Linnehan is a midfielder and forward from Douglas, Massachusetts. She is currently tied for first on the team in shots on goal with 18.

She has started in 12 games for the Nittany Lions, and played at least 41 minutes in every game this season.