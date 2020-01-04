The United States women’s national team announced on Saturday that head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named Dambach to his staff as an assistant coach.

📰| Erica Walsh Dambach and Philip Poole join Vlatko Andonovski's technical staff as assistant coach and goalkeeper coach, respectively.Welcome to #JanuaryCamp! https://t.co/5fcefisphP — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) January 4, 2020

Dambach has spent her past 13 years as the head coach of the Nittany Lions, turning the program into a powerhouse and clinching Penn State’s first national championship in 2015.

It will not be out of the ordinary for Dambach to retain her position at Happy Valley, though, as coaches often have taken two positions, one of which is at the international level.

Dambach would be reprising her role as an assistant coach for the USWNT from 2007-2012, while she was a head coach for Penn State.