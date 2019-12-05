An up-and-down season has come to an end and it’s fair to say Penn State’s calling card throughout the season was its defense.

The team conceded more than two goals on only two occasions, while its final defeat against Stanford in the NCAA Sweet 16 was the only time the Nittany Lions were defeated by more than one goal.

Coach Erica Dambach’s squad also boasted an 11-match win streak after getting out to a 6-6-1 start, suffering close losses against the likes of ranked teams in Stanford, Virginia and Oklahoma State.

A burst in the offense was all it took to right the ship after the team’s last regular season loss, which came at the hands of Rutgers in early October.

Early season-ending injuries to starters Kate Wiesner and Shea Moyer saw Dambach tinker with her squad a lot, and it was not until after the defeat to the Scarlet Knights, when the win streak started, that she settled with an everyday lineup.

The catalyst of the change in the offensive scheme? Kerry Abello.

The winger boasts immense versatility down the left flank and was initially deployed to fill the hole Wiesner left at wing back. However, she was gradually released to the front three as the team needed a change of scenery – and she enjoyed it as well.

“Yeah, I love having more freedom being in the front line rather than the back line,” Abello said. “Just freedom to be more creative to go forward to take players 1-v-1. Being given that freedom I think is really like relieving and also just a lot of fun to be closer to go on combined with all of them.”

Aside from the injection of Abello into the attacking front, top scorer Ally Schlegel had to adapt to a new role entering the Penn State setup as a redshirt freshman.

She started out the season in hot form, scoring eight goals in nine games. Her goal total was 13 to end the year, but she also pivoted to a more supportive hold-up role, chipping in with seven assists later in the season.

She got a starting opportunity after Moyer went down, took it and ran away with it along with a new lease on life as a striker.

“I was playing in the midfield with the [United States women’s national U-18] team a while back and with my club team,” Schlegel said. “I was kind of playing in the nine but not as much of a goal-scorer role, so I think it’s just been really fun getting back to something I hadn’t done in a while.”

As the offense started to find its bearings, the desire for players to play freely which Dambach and her staff has always preached came to fruition with a new offense understanding the idiosyncrasies of each other within the system.

Sam Coffey, a new blue-chip player for the team this season as an All-American transfer from Boston College, was a part of that process.

“Every game we learn more about each other and how to make the people around us the best they can be,” Coffey said. “In this program we say ‘KYP,’ which means ‘knowing your people’ and how to best set them up for success.”

The chemistry of the team was also evident as the season went on, and it could be seen within the attacking core of Schlegel, Coffey, Abello, Frankie Tagliaferri and Payton Linnehan.

Coffey and Tagliaferri logged double-digit assists, while Schlegel had seven, Abello had three and Linnehan added one.

Tagliaferri, a junior midfielder, worked through the process with the team every step of the way, playing in every single match of the season as a crucial piece up front.

“This year, we went through a lot of diversity with players and a lot of changes in young players,” Tagliaferri said. “But I think our preparation, not rushing it and really focusing on the details has prepared us. I think we’re in a good place right now.”

The aforementioned freedom Dambach instilled into her team made everything click and propelled Penn State offensively to another level, becoming more unpredictable than ever.

Tagliaferri and Coffey are the best examples, pivoting between different roles on different field positions.

They both typically started as central midfielders in front of Cori Dyke, but as the season went on, they would often drift out wide either to overload opposing defenses, or give the defenders a different look from the two more traditional wingers in Abello and Linnehan.

“I think our players are super versatile,” Coffey said. “Whatever position we’re thrown into, or get caught into even in the run of play, we’re set up for success just knowing that we know what to do defensively and attacking-wise in those positions.”

“I think we’re super scary to play against because I think we’re super unpredictable to play against.”