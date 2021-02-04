Penn State's Sam Coffey, Kerry Abello, Coriana Dyke and Ally Schlegel have been included among Top Drawer Soccer's preseason top-100 players to watch.

Coffey was ranked second on the list and is the only Big Ten player who made the top-10.

The next Nittany Lion on the watch list was Kerry Abello at No. 43, Coriana Dyke at No. 75 and Schlegel at No. 79.

These rankings come after Coffey and Schlegel were both named to the MAC Hermann Trophy watch list last month.

Top Drawer Soccer also ranked the blue and white as the 13th best team for the upcoming season.

Penn State women's soccer begins its 2021 campaign Feb. 20 at Rutgers.

