At last, Penn State’s freshman winger has her inaugural accolade.

Following her dazzling performance that saw her score two goals in the Nittany Lions' 3-1 victory over Northwestern on Sunday, Payton Linnehan has been compensated with the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week award.

Of her 18 appearances this season, the freshman has featured in coach Erica Dambach’s starting eleven on 14 occasions.

Linnehan has undoubtedly been one of the Nittany Lions’ rising stars in 2019, totaling four goals and one assist with one match left to play in the regular season.