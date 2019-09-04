Sam Coffey and Ally Schlegel were awarded for their performances against Long Beach State and Loyola Marymount by the Big Ten and TopDrawerSoccer.com.

Coffey, a recent Boston College All-American transfer, made her presence known right away upon joining the Nittany Lions squad. She is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week and part of the TopDrawerSoccer.com women’s team of the week.

She tallied two goals and one assist over the weekend, bringing her point total of the season to seven.

Schlegel also made an immediate impact upon entering the squad. The redshirt freshman spent the last season on the sidelines because of an injury and took huge strides on the way to the starting lineup.

She scored in both games over the weekend, earning her the Big Ten Co-Freshman of the Week.

Penn State will return to action on Friday, Sep. 6, on the road against West Virginia.