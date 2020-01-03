A former Nittany Lion has garnered national recognition after an outstanding career on the pitch.

Maya Hayes was named to TopDrawerSoccer’s Best XI of the Decade on Tuesday, which recognizes the best collegiate players from the 2010s.

Hayes finished her Penn State career with 71 goals along with 21 assists. Among the 71 goals, 17 were game-winning.

Hayes was also named a first team All-American selection twice (2011,2012).

Following her tenure in Happy Valley, Hayes was selected by Sky Blue FC in the 2014 NWSL College Draft. She also played the U-18 and U-20 United States national teams.