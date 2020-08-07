Last season under coach Erica Dambach, Penn State went 17-7-1 overall and was crowned champion of the Big Ten Tournament with an overtime win against Michigan.

The Nittany Lions' season ended with a loss to Arizona in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament.

With the big run last year, Penn State has big expectations heading into the 2020 season.

Key departures

The team is losing six seniors from last year's squad. Amanda Dennis, Sarafina Valenti, Kaleigh Riehl, Ellie Jean and Laura Suero.

Dennis, from San Diego, played in 20 games last year, and posted 64 saves in goal. Dennis also was ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten in goals against average with a .70. She signed with the NWSL team, Houston Dash, in January this year.

Valenti, from Bechtelsville, Pennsylvania, appeared in five games last year in goal and averaged three saves a game. Valenti contributed to four shutouts her junior season in 2018.

Riehl, from Fairfax Station, Virginia, appeared in all 25 games last year as a redshirt senior. Riehl holds the NCAA record for all-time leader in minutes played by a position player with 8,847 minutes.

Riehl also carried the backline last season at center back to help account for seven shutouts during the season.

Jean, from Coventry, Connecticut, also appeared in all 25 games last year as a redshirt senior.

Jean also had a single goal last year against Hofstra. Jean took a redshirt year her sophomore season in 2016 to play for the United States U-20 Women’s National Team at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, where she started all six matches for Team USA.

Suero, from Royersford, Pennsylvania, appeared in 24 games last year. Suero was also selected to receive the Big Ten Sportsmanship award in 2018, along with the Academic All-Big Ten award.

Newcomers this season

Penn State has nine incoming players this season.

This includes Katie Evans from San Diego; Olivia Damico from Newburgh, Indiana; Kaitlyn Macbean from Maple Grove, Minnesota; Ellie Wheeler, from Fairfax Station, Virginia; Maria Fjolnisdottir from Gardabaer, Iceland; Eva Alonso, from Villanueva Del Pardillo, Spain; Ellie Kershner from Phoenixville, Pennsylvania; Natalie Wilson from Fairfax, Virginia; and Anna Caron from Springfield, Massachusetts.

Players to watch

A key player to watch this season for Penn State is senior Sam Coffey from Sleepy Hollow, New York.

Coffey had the second most points on the team last season, with 11 goals and 10 assists. She was also named a First Team All-American in 2018.

Coffey will have big shoes to fill this upcoming season behind top goal scorer last year Ally Schlegel, who is entering her redshirt sophomore year this season.

Another key player to watch this season is senior Frankie Tagliaferri from Colts Neck, New Jersey. Tagliaferri had six goals last season and 11 assists. Tagliaferri has also been named to the Big Ten All-Conference team three times.

Senior Kerry Abello from Batavia, Illinois, is also another key player to watch this season.

Abello is versatile on the field, positioning as a forward, midfielder and defender.

Last season, Abello had 19 points, with eight goals and three assists on the board.

