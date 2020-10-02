Big Ten Fall sports have been through a whirlwind since the conference postponed competition in August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But that hasn’t prevented coach Erica Dambach and the Penn State women’s soccer team from sustaining their championship mentality.

“For us, having our goals so at the forefront of our mind whatever we’re doing keeps the morale behind us, because we know eventually, whenever it comes, that our goals stay the same,” redshirt sophomore forward Ally Schlegel said.

Schlegel admitted that although the news of the season’s postponement initially disappointed the group, they have kept their mindset toward the future.

“Even with all the different things we’re having to navigate right now, I still believe that our team is always focused on what we can do right now to better ourselves for the future,” Schlegel said. “We’re doing the best things we can do for ourselves to continue to better one another for the season that will happen in the spring.”

Dambach, who enters her 14th season, said her players have impressed her in the way they have handled the situation and maintained a positive morale.

“I think our biggest strength as a team is our culture and our unified approach to things. What the team has done is make the training field their safe place, their happy place, because that’s when they can be together.”

Schlegel, who is an energetic personality herself, remarked on the lively atmosphere she and her teammates have created.

“The energy at training has been awesome, it’s been off the charts,” the redshirt sophomore said. “After being on Zoom for a few hours a day, I think that’s pretty awesome that our teammates are able to go out and get it done.”

Sophomore midfielder Cori Dyke spoke on how the Nittany Lions’ have navigated the lack of competition and preserved their motivation.

“We’re just valuing playing soccer together maybe even more than we did in the past,” Dyke said. “Even though we don’t get to play games this fall, which is disappointing, just the joy of being on the ball and playing together is really keeping us going.”

According to Dambach, Penn State’s coaching staff has made a point to keep practices competitive, incorporating more 11v11 scrimmages in order for the team to “go out and play with each other without overdoing it with the coaching.”

With nine players in its freshman class, Penn State has had to navigate integrating the new players in the age of the coronavirus.

Dyke said this has been a challenge due to the limited amount of time the team spends together, but they have done their best to welcome the new group, which includes two international players.

“We really focus on valuing that time on the field with them to instill confidence into them and in those little conversations in between drills, after practice,” she said. “We're just trying to help them and make them feel as much a part of the team as we can.”

Dambach believes adapting to the new circumstances has been easier for the freshmen than the upperclassmen, because first-year players don’t have any preconceptions of the college game, therefore they don’t have to adapt from what they’re used to.

With six returning starters, the Nittany Lions should be able to call upon their experience as a key factor this season.

Schlegel enthusiastically stressed that having a year together under their belt in addition to these additional few months of preparation are going to pay off in the long run.

“That’s what gets me all excited. We have a front six that’s about to have a lot of depth, which we’re not used to. It’s so exciting, really, it’s so exciting,” she said.

Schlegel, Dyke and others on the team are still focused on winning a championship, but the approach to get there may be different than in years past.

“We are provided with this opportunity where we really can get these concepts down, really play with one another,” she added. “I think it’s gonna be awesome. I think we’re gonna get after it right away because of the time we’ve been able to have this fall,” she said.

Dyke said the postponed season serves as an opportunity for her team to further improve its skills and prepare for the new season.

“We’ve never really been able to have this much time dedicated to just development, so I think that really is a silver lining in all this,” she said. “We set such a strong foundation last year with those relationships on the field and off the field, now we can focus so much more on honing in on that.”

Dambach’s team never wanted their season to play out this way, but the Nittany Lions are still trying to take positives from their current situation.

Schlegel echoed Dyke’s words relating to the team’s focus on collective improvement, but added a thought regarding the opportunity for each player to concentrate on her own development.

“I think for a lot of people, it’s a very personal transformational period. A lot of times we’re not able to be so solely focused on the individual when we’re in a team atmosphere right away in the fall,” Schlegel said. “I think right now it’s providing a unique opportunity for people to really improve as a person and as a player within themselves without having to necessarily worry about all the things that come with the team in a season.”