Penn State women's soccer's Julia Dohle announced on her Instagram Sunday that she has retired from the game of soccer due to a rare heart condition.

The goalkeeper was slated to play in her redshirt freshman season with the Nittany Lions.

According to the post, the heart condition required Dohle to undergo surgery, which she is currently recovering from.

"The last couple of months have been the hardest of my life and I still cannot fully wrap my head around it all," she wrote. "Even though I am filled with sadness, pain, and confusion about it all, I am also grateful and very lucky to still be here today."

Dohle was born in Gütersloh, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Germany and grew up in Scarsdale, New York. She played club soccer for New York City FC's Girls Academy.

She was also ranked as the No. 18 overall prospect and No. 2 goalkeeper in the 2019 recruiting class, according to Top Drawer Soccer.

Dohle has played for the United States U-15, U-17, and U-20 national teams.

