Receive, pass it on. Receive, pass it on. Receive, pass it on…

It’s like an expensive Swiss watch working with surgical precision.

That is how freshman Cori Dyke has operated as the defensive midfielder for this Penn State team.

She is calm under pressure while almost always being the first option when the Nittany Lions need to recycle possessions. She also features as an important final line of defense right in front of the center-backs.

Dyke features as the Regista for Penn State, a specialized role held by a deep-lying midfielder who possesses playmaking responsibilities and can serve as a catalyst for transition play. Even as soccer tactics have changed drastically over the last century of the sport, the duties — and importance — of a quality Regista have remained constant.

In that sense, it’s no small compliment that coach Erica Dambach placed the freshman into that role from the get-go, trusting her to replace one of the program’s best players in recent memory in Emily Ogle.

“Watching Cori grow into this role has been thrilling. She’s really grown as a player,” Dambach said. “It’s a big ask for a young player in the role she’s in, but she was up to the task since day one. She came in incredibly fit with a ton of confidence, and she has allowed us to play the way we’re playing right now.”

Dyke also got a vote of confidence from co-captain Ellie Jean.

“She’s been huge for us, solid at that six position,” Jean said. “That’s a lot of pressure as an incoming freshman and to be starting all of those games, but she’s absolutely killing it, she’s destroying it.”

Dyke’s journey started in Colorado, where she and her older sister, Camryn, developed at the youth level before eventually moving on to prominent universities in Penn State and Notre Dame, respectively. It was the youthful jabs they took at each other that got them to where they are.

“Our competitive fire between the two of us definitely fueled both of us,” Dyke said. “She pushed me a lot to be better over the years.”

Dyke moved to Littleton, Colorado when she was seven. It was there where her career and playing style started to take shape.

As a member of her club team, the Colorado Rush, Dyke was able to break through as a young player with stellar performances at both the club and high school levels. Her success saw her committing to Penn State in her sophomore year of high school.

“It’s a lot, you know, over the years between club, high school and trying to decide on where you’re going to college,” Dyke said. “I’m just happy to be here. I think all of my club preparation over the years was great. For me, I love my club experience.”

The formative years of a player are very important, and Dyke credited her playing style and success to her club setting.

“I think I was always the player growing up that just wanted to be on the ball and wanted to do more training and just did a lot of technical stuff,” Dyke said. “My club environment at home, I just did a really good job with technical training.”

Dyke hasn’t lost that desire to ignite the attack since her days as a youth player. Through every step of development, she relished in having the ball at her feet anywhere on the field.

With the success Dyke had in her youth career, she became a regular fixture of the USWNT youth teams from the U-14 level to, most recently, the U-20 squad. It is obviously an extra commitment as a player, but one which has fostered tremendous growth.

“It’s just an absolute honor,” Dyke said. “Some of the players I’ve been able to play alongside, some of the places I’ve been able to travel to, just overall an amazing experience. I’ve definitely grown a lot as a player through that system as well.”

Although the decision was made in her sophomore year of high school, the prospects of moving all the way across the country for school would still be a bit daunting for most people.

Dyke, however, thought the Penn State program has helped in that process.

“I love being here, love the team, love the environment,” Dyke said. “I think the leadership from the girls on this team, from the coaches, they just create such a welcoming environment here. I’ve felt like since the very beginning that I’m like a part of a family.”

The famed Penn State culture and environment also play a part in match play, giving this tight-knit group an extra edge.

“I think that translates onto the field,” Dyke said. “It helps me when I’m on the field, knowing that the girls next to me are willing to fight for each other.”

And fight, she did. Dyke has started and played in all 10 matches so far this season, along with Jean, Kaleigh Riehl and Laura Suero — all three of whom are upperclassmen.

Dyke, with players like Kate Wiesner, Payton Linnehan and Jordan Canniff, made up the No. 1 recruiting class this year for the Nittany Lions. They have already been a major part of the squad and started to contribute right away.

While some might not associate a player in such a deep-lying role as being a lynchpin in a team’s efforts to gain and retain possession, Dyke has relished and excelled in that role early in her Penn State career.

Early success aside, it doesn’t matter to Dyke whether she remains as the Regista or is moved elsewhere – she just wants to be on the field.

“I just love to play and whatever they want me to do, I’m happy to do that,” Dyke said. “That’s what I’m here to do and just do it to the best of my ability.”