United States Women's National Team members and Penn State alumnae Alyssa Naeher and Ali Krieger will be back at Jeffrey Field supporting Penn State in its quest for a national title.

The pair signing autographs and taking photos from 5:15-5:45 p.m. at Jeffrey Field prior to the 6 p.m. kickoff against Stony Brook in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament

Fans are limited to one signed item per person.

Ticket information are also announced, with adults’ ticket at $8, students’ at $5 and youth and groups of 20+ at $3.

Free tickets will be provided for the first 100 students, along with free hot chocolate and pizza.

Tickets can be purchased at the Penn State ticketing office at the Bryce Jordan Center from 9 a.m-4:30 p.m. They are also available by cash at the gate beginning at 5 p.m.