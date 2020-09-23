The future appears as bright as the past between the posts for Penn State.

From two-time World Cup champion Alyssa Naeher to NCAA champion Britt Eckerstrom, the Nittany Lions have consistently produced quality goalkeepers over the years.

With previous starting goalkeeper Amanda Dennis now playing professionally for the NWSL’s Houston Dash, her successor has yet to be identified.

The now-departed Dennis was a starter in three of her four seasons, recording 202 saves in 72 appearances in blue and white.

Tasked with filling Dennis’ shoes are three young keepers, each with her own advantages, beginning with redshirt freshman Julia Dohle.

Dohle will be a decent bet for the starting role. After taking a redshirt season as a freshman last year, she looks primed to make her Penn State debut in the upcoming season.

Dohle is a current member of the U.S. U-20 women’s national team and has played for U-15 and U-17 teams in the past.

She was the No. 18 overall and No. 2 ranked goalkeeper in the 2019 recruiting class.

Redshirt sophomore Katherine Asman will also have her say in the conversation. In 2019, she made five total appearances, four of them starts, while Dennis was sidelined.

Uniquely, Asman is the Penn State’s only rostered goalkeeper to have appeared in a collegiate game, recording 14 saves in those five games and picking up two wins in the process.

Her key moment in 2019 came against James Madison on Sept. 8 when she saved a penalty kick in the 72nd minute to ensure a 2-1 victory for the Nittany Lions.

The debate between Asman or Dohle to be the starter will likely center around whether coach Erica Dambach views the highly-touted Dohle as a better bet than Asman, who has collegiate experience.

Freshman Katie Evans will likely take a back seat to Dohle and Asman, but the San Diego native should be a name to watch for the future, as she recorded an impressive 105 saves and 11 clean sheets in her senior high school season.

The competition Penn State will face in the Big Ten this season includes Rutgers’ duo of attackers Nneka Moneme and Amirah Ali.

Seniors Moneme and Ali ranked third and sixth respectively among the top goalscorers in the conference last year.

Penn State’s new starting goalie will be charged with stopping the likes of other dangerous Big Ten goalscorers such as Michigan junior Meredith Haakenson and Michigan State junior Gia Wahlberg, who each scored nine goals in 2019.

Dambach has an inexperienced trio of keepers to work with, but Nittany Lion fans shouldn't worry about the state of the goalkeeping this year or down the line.

