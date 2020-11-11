Penn State women’s soccer’s Julia Dohle opens up about medical retirement

When goalkeeper Julia Dohle walked off the field after the U.S. Under-20 women’s national team secured a CONCACAF championship in March, she never imagined that the most monumental game of her young career would also be her last.

“I really ended on a high, and there was probably more in store for me, but at the end of the day I’ve tried to remind myself that everything happens for a reason,” Dohle told The Daily Collegian.

On the cusp of her redshirt freshman season at Penn State, Dohle medically retired from soccer in July after she was diagnosed with arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy, a rare heart condition caused by a genetic mutation that degenerates heart muscle over time and worsens through physical activity.

ARVC ranks among the leading causes of sudden cardiac death in young athletes.

The diagnosis came after months of doctor visits and tests following an incident during a training session at home, when Dohle had what was initially deemed a mini stroke, but was later defined as a migraine attack.

“The more doctors I saw, the more they realized that something wasn’t right,” Dohle said. “They actually weren’t too concerned, but they just wanted me to continue to get it checked out.”

As the coronavirus ravaged her home state of New York in March, Dohle and her family traveled to Germany, where they previously lived until Dohle was eight.

Neither German nor American doctors could confirm any underlying health concerns, thus Dohle was cleared to return to soccer.

Doctors proposed the 19-year-old take an optional genetic test as a final precaution, to which she consented.

The results arrived in early July, as Dohle received a phone call while sitting in the car with her mother, before training at her “second home,” The Keeper Institute, a facility near Philadelphia founded by former USWNT goalkeeper Jill Loyden.

Dohle and her mother anticipated a short conversation with doctors indicating nothing further would be needed.

Instead, they got words that pulled the plug on Dohle’s soccer career and shocked them both.

“I wasn’t crying. I was literally just sitting there staring through the windshield not really sure of what was going on and what to do,” Dohle said. “I knew from that point forward that I would never play again even though I told [Loyden] I’d be back in five minutes for training.”

Immediately after the call, Dohle broke the news to Loyden, her coach and mentor of nearly six years.

“That’s when I completely broke down. It seemed like a nightmare to me in that moment,” Dohle said.

Loyden admittedly found herself stunned and heartbroken, not having foreseen the severity of Dohle’s medical concerns.

“It made me stop in my tracks. She’s coming in for training one minute and the next minute she’s never allowed to play soccer again,” Loyden told the Collegian. “It was really difficult to help comfort her because I was at a loss for words.”

Over the following months, Dohle half-heartedly hoped that she could still play, but after Penn State and U.S. Soccer ruled against her participation, she officially decided to medically retire.

In October, Dohle underwent surgery to receive an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, a device that revives the heart through electric shocks in the event of cardiac arrest.

Now in the 8-10 week recovery process, Dohle has taken in an outpouring of support following her public announcement of her retirement.

“I didn’t think I would get so much love and support,” she said. “I’ve had some very emotional conversations with some of my old coaches and teammates, and those are the people who really know me as a soccer player and know how much soccer meant to me.”

Former Penn State goalkeeper Amanda Dennis, who currently plays for the NWSL’s Houston Dash, texted Dohle immediately upon learning of her retirement.

“I just needed her to know how special of a human being she was and how much of an impact she had on me,” Dennis told the Collegian. “Everyone who’s had an impact on my life has helped me get to where I am today, so I made sure she understood that, and that this is not the end for her.”

While most of the response has been positive, Dohle indicated that other conversations have taken a toll on her.

“It’s the people that get on the phone and all they do is pity you and they’re so sad,” she said. “That type of response isn’t too helpful, because I end up having to console the person, and right now I barely have enough energy to console myself.”

Nonetheless, the support from those closest to Dohle has served as an uplifting force.

Dohle has leaned on no one more than Loyden, who she met when she was 14, and with whom she has since developed an unbreakable bond.

“She's always been there and always been someone I can lean on, so I think it’s really comforting for me as well, because I’ve leaned on her so much that it’s very easy to lean on her right now,” Dohle said. “She has always been there to help me get through things and help me see some of those adversities and challenges as something positive.”

Dohle encountered another noteworthy setback in her soccer career from 2016-2018 when she was cut off from the Under-17 national team because she had yet to receive American citizenship.

Dohle persevered nonetheless, as she diligently trained behind the scenes and met her goal of obtaining her U.S. passport in time for the team’s training camp in Argentina before the Under-17 World Cup qualifying tournament.

Loyden, who unequivocally backed Dohle during her time away from the team, remarked on what she has learned about her former player’s resolve through their time working together.

“As her coach, I saw so much potential in her and the character to match,” Loyden said. “I think the best part about Julia has nothing to do with football and everything to do with the person she has become over her career, and what soccer has been able to help her exhibit in herself.”

As she copes with medical retirement, Dohle has turned to the perspective she gained from her prior adversity.

“In this situation, I can’t control the fact that I have a career-ending medical condition," Dohle said. "The only thing I can do is control my response to it.”

***

Julia Dohle admittedly hesitates to speak openly about her emotions, which is why she responds with an assuring “Yeah, I’m doing OK,” when asked how she is doing, while dealing with deeper feelings on her own.

At the same time, Dohle has struggled to comprehend and accept the reality that her dream of playing professional soccer has shattered.

“I think I still have a lot of processing to do to fully understand and really know what is going on because I don’t," she said. "I have absolutely no idea what’s going on, but it has definitely taken a mental and emotional hit so far."

At times, Dohle feels as though she is battling an injury rather than leaving the game forever.

“I can’t wrap my head around the idea that it’s permanent, because soccer has always been part of my life,” she said. “I think I still have a lot of coping to do, a lot of processing to do for it to fully seem real.”

Amid the despair and confusion surrounding her retirement, Dohle has tried to remain grateful that her condition was discovered and that she is alive today, given that ARVC often goes undetected until a sudden cardiac death has occurred.

Initially, Dohle expressed regret over taking the genetic test that uncovered her condition, as well as playing soccer in the first place.

“I was sacrificing so much to live this dream, so in the beginning, I think just because I was so emotionally overwhelmed, I was like, ‘I wish I had never started to play soccer,’" Dohle said. "That mindset couldn’t have changed more in the last couple of months.”

Over time, Dohle and her family have begun to process the grief and consider the good in her situation.

“Right now, it’s hard for me to stay positive or to think what I’m going to do next year or to make a plan for the future,” she said. “But in a way, I do try to remind myself that it’s a blessing and that there is something else in store for me.”

Since her diagnosis and retirement, Dohle has scarcely engaged with soccer, as the sight of her dream that was taken from her poses a heavy burden.

"This has been a dream of mine for so long and I was on my way to get there,” she said. “I do believe in some way I'll end up with the sport in a different role than I had envisioned and a different role than I had hoped for — but maybe that’s where I was meant to be in the first place.”

While Dohle has avoided making any decisions on her future, she expressed her desire to continue her involvement in soccer and possibly become a goalkeeper coach, which Loyden has encouraged her to explore.

“I think her future does have something to do with football,” Loyden said. “Of course it’s devastating she can’t ever play again, but she’s going to change the world in some capacity and I’m excited to watch her do it.”

Penn State coach Erica Dambach believes Dohle’s character will allow her to excel in whatever she takes on next.

“I’ve really never seen a drive like Julia Dohle’s,” Dambach said. “She will have great success in her next phase in life for many reasons, but her drive to succeed will enable her to be successful in any area.”

Though her days between the posts may be over, Dohle asserted that the sport she fell in love with as a child will forever be part of her.

“I can’t imagine a life without soccer, so even though I might not be on that field, I’ll be on the sidelines, I’m pretty sure of it,” Dohle said.

A long path forward awaits Dohle as she endures the most daunting challenge of her life — but she knows that in due time she will appreciate her journey, and wishes to accomplish a greater purpose through it all.

“I hope one day looking back, I can use this experience for good,” she said. “I hope I can share some of the values and some of the things that I'll continue to learn in these next months and years and have that inspire people and help people that need it the most.”