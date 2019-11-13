Riding high after its eighth Big Ten Tournament title, No. 18 Penn State now has its path laid out for a potential second national title.

Anything can happen in a one-match knockout round and Penn State will have to break through in a sector with three of the top 10 teams in the United Soccer Coaches Poll.

For Penn State, some of the previous matchups could not really serve as a litmus test simply because of how the team has changed this season, both in personnel and playing style, and the challenge of Stanford serves as one of those examples.

Before looking too far ahead, Penn State will have to secure a home win against Stony Brook, the champion of the American East Conference. Its lone ranked win is a 6-1 victory against then-No. 23 West Virginia, who Penn State tied earlier in the season.

The teams last faced each other in 2017, with the Nittany Lions topping the Seawolves 7-0 in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

The winner of TCU and Arizona would await in the second round. TCU has three ranked wins in its 11-7-3 season, topping SMU and No. 15 Texas Tech twice. It fell to Kansas 1-0 against No. 11 Kansas and tied Oklahoma State, another common foe between Penn State and TCU.

Arizona is not ranked currently, but it has some marquee wins to boast in its 11-6-1 season. The Wildcats defeated No. 7 UCLA decisively at home 3-0 and saw out a 1-0 result against then-No. 15 Washington State. However, they fell 6-2 against Stanford late in the season.

If the two matchups go in its favor, Penn State will rematch Stanford in the third round of the tournament. The Cardinal remained a premiere program throughout the season, recently leapfrogging Virginia for the No. 1 spot.

Tournament teams have to be very wary of Catarina Macario of Stanford.

The Mac Hermann trophy frontrunner scored 23 goals and chipped in 18 assists, putting her No. 2 and No. 1 in goals and assists in the nation. It was Macario who scored two goals to down Penn State 2-1 to start the season.

Macario is a big reason why Stanford ranks first in goals per game with 3.79.

For the other half of the top left sector, BYU and Arkansas will very likely be the teams that make it that far, with both teams having a top-five caliber offense. NC State and North Texas could pose as threats as teams that garnered votes in the latest top-25 poll, especially with NC State partaking in ACC competition.

Circling back on the seeded teams, BYU is ranked No. 4 currently and is the only team in Division-I to go undefeated with an 18-0-1 record while accruing ranked wins against then-No. 12 Texas A&M and then-No. 14 Kansas 2-0. The Cougars are also the WCC champions.

No. 8 Arkansas will check in with a 16-3-2 record as the runners-up in the SEC. Its marquee wins include 2-0 at then-No. 22 Baylor and a 1-0 win against then-15th Vanderbilt at home. However, the Razorbacks were downed by now-No. 5 South Carolina twice by the score of 1-0.