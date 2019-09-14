The Nittany Lions face a formidable challenge this weekend following their upset loss to Oklahoma State, as they will host No. 4 Virginia on Sunday.

Coming off a frustrating game in which they struggled to connect in the final third after scoring early, the Nittany Lions will need to reset and regroup in order to break down an elite Virginia back line that has conceded just two goals so far in 2019.

“We’re a little bit too predictable, we’re playing into the wrong foot”, coach Erica Dambach said. “We got to be sharper. It’s a young team and it will come. I’ve got full faith in them that they can get there but we’ve got work to do.”

The means of rediscovering their offensive sting are likely to come through the likes of freshman midfielder Cori Dyke, who has fueled Penn State’s attack despite lacking the stats to show for it.

“Cori Dyke has been an absolute monster for us so far this season. So much of the attack runs through her right now and she will continue to get better and better,” Dambach said

Looking to continue her superb form, midfielder Ally Schlegel will also serve as a key offensive threat for the Nittany Lions.

The redshirt freshman has scored a goal in five straight games, netting Penn State’s lone goal in the double overtime loss to Oklahoma State.

“Schlegel’s obviously leading our group. She’s the one that we can turn to when the game’s on the line and she just gets better and better,” Dambach said.

The two teams faced each other last season at Jeffrey Field with Virginia winning by a score of 2-1.

The Cavaliers boast a perfect record through seven games this season, putting them level with powerhouse North Carolina at the top of the ACC standings.

Leading the Virginia front line is forward Diana Ordonez, who leads the ACC with a whopping nine goals in six games. The freshman notably netted a hat trick in the Cavalier’s 6-0 thrashing of Liberty on August 25.

Also featuring in the visitors’ dynamic attack is Alexa Spaanstra. Leading the ACC with seven assists, the sophomore will present a threat to Penn State’s defenders.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Jeffrey Field on Sunday.