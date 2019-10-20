Penn State sent its seniors off the right way.

The Nittany Lions were victorious on senior day, defeating Northwestern 3-1.

The win improves the Nittany Lions’ record to 10-6-1 overall and 6-3 in the Big Ten. The team is currently on a five-game win streak.

Penn State first got on the board in the fifth minute when Payton Linnehan scored off an assist from Sam Coffey. Coffey played a ball high over the Northwestern defense to an open Linnehan making a run through the middle of the box.

Linnehan hit her shot past Wildcat goalkeeper Mackenzie Wood for her third goal of the season.

Linnehan eclipsed her fourth goal of the season in the 19th minute.

Coffey took a corner kick from the left side of the field and a shot was taken, but it was saved by a defender and cleared out to the 18-yard box. Linnehan collected the ball and slotted her shot inside the near post to make the score 2-0, which would stand going into halftime.

Northwestern wasted no time starting in the second half. The Wildcats took the opening kickoff and quickly scored 32 seconds into the game. Regan Steigleder headed a cross into the goal to make the score 2-1.

After Northwestern’s goal, Penn State started to regain possession more despite the Wildcats’ increased offensive pressure.

The Nittany Lions had multiple chances to score in the next 10 minutes of the game. Sam Coffey had a shot in the box that went past the goalkeeper, but was saved out of the air and cleared by a Northwestern defender. Linnehan and Jordan Caniff each also had plenty of chances to score but were denied each time.

It was Ally Schlegel who was able to score Penn State’s third goal of the game. She scored off of a header from a ball played in high by Coffey.

The call was reviewed by the referees to check if the ball crossed the line because a Northwestern defender may have cleared it before it crossed the line. The goall stood and the score moved to 3-1 in favor of Penn State, which was the game’s final score.

Defending home turf

Penn State held possession for most of the game. The Nittany Lions possessed the ball for 63% of the first half, 58% of which was in Northwestern’s half.

The defense for Penn State helped out a lot with maintaining possession, as they pushed up far into Northwestern’s half the whole game, which forced the Wildcat offense to help out more on defense.

Penn State’s home record moved to 5-5 with the win.

Senior standouts

With today being senior day at Jeffrey Field, it was the last time Sarafina Valenti, Amanda Dennis, Kaleigh Riehl, Ellie Jean and Laura Suero would play on their home pitch.

Every senior saw playing time during the game against Northwestern, including Valenti who subbed in for starting goalkeeper Dennis in the 85th minute.

Riehl currently holds an NCAA record of games started with 94.

Underclassmen rising

Senior day marked the last regular-season home game for the seniors on the team, but several underclassmen gave promising performances in today’s game that showed that the future is bright for the Nittany Lions.

Linnehan scored two goals today. Jordan Caniff and Devon Olive also had some quality chances to break the scoring column for the Nittany Lions. Maddie Myers and Shelby Craft also got into the game and played solid for Penn State.