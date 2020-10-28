Penn State women’s soccer has dominated the Big Ten Conference over the last three decades, but it was not until the 2000 season that the Nittany Lions truly stamped the beginning of a dynastic era.

On Oct. 27, 2000, they captured a close 1-0 victory over Michigan State that not only rounded off a regular season championship with a perfect 10-0 record, but also gave Penn State its third straight regular season conference title.

Penn State achieved a perfect record despite losing their star forward Christie Welsh to a stress fracture in her foot for five-straight games.

The game remained goalless for a majority of the outing until then-freshman Stephanie Smith finished off an unassisted effort in the 69th minute to win the match.

Smith would later be named to the All-Big Ten second team.

The team, led by coach Patrick Farmer would continue into the postseason, winning the 2000 Big Ten Tournament and eventually reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA Championship with a 22-3-1 overall record.

Farmer was the inaugural coach of Penn State's women’s soccer program.

The 2000 season was his seventh — and final — year in Happy Valley before becoming a coach for a professional side in the newly formed Women’s United Soccer Association.

Four of the 11 starters for Penn State were freshman, and that same year, Penn State’s women’s soccer’s recruiting class was declared the sixth-best in the nation by Soccer Buzz Magazine.

The team boasted a record six first team All-Big Ten players in Welsh, Joanna Lohman, Bonnie Young, Megan Mills, Luanne Strom and Emily Oleksuik.

Welsh and Lohman were named Big Ten Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year respectively.

This marked the second time Welsh was the recipient of the award.

Welsh would go on to be named a runner-up for the MAC Hermann Trophy, the Heisman Trophy of college soccer, an award she would eventually win in 2001.

Following her freshman season in 1999, Welsh was given the nod to spend her spring semester playing for the U.S. women’s national team.

In the 2000 season, Welsh amassed 17 goals and eight assists. She led the conference in goals and points, while Smith led the Big Ten with her 12 assists.

The 2000 Penn State women’s soccer team tightened its vice grip on the Big Ten Conference.

Its quest for national glory would not be recognized until 2015, though, as the 2000 postseason ultimately ended in heartbreak with the Nittany Lions falling 1-0 to Portland in overtime.

