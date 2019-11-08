Penn State is heading back to the Big Ten tournament title game.

The Nittany Lions picked up their eighth-straight win as Ally Schlegel’s goal opened up the score and Sam Coffey capped off the result with a penalty kick as the Nittany Lions beat Purdue 2-0 on Friday afternoon.

Penn State directed the flow of the game for the most part, while taking its time in breaking down a defensive-minded Purdue defense.

Payton Linnehan had the best shot for Penn State in the 32nd minute, being in on the end of a quality Ellie Jean cross. Her first-time shot had some pace to it, but goalkeeper Marisa Bova was able to cling on to it to keep the game tied at halftime.

A worry for the Nittany Lions was the reversal of the wind direction in the second half, but the conditions didn't seem to bother Penn State.

Penn State finally found the breakthrough after the hour mark. Coffey put in a cross from the left flank, with substitute Jordan Canniff on the receiving end. Canniff set the ball up to top-scorer Ally Schlegel right in front of goal and the Big Ten Freshman of the Year put it away.

The Nittany Lions found the insurance goal in the 73rd minute, with Caitlin Haislip’s shot in the box drawing a handball by Sydney Sparks. Coffey calmly stepped up and slotted the PK to the wrong side of Bova to seal the win.

Patience is key

Purdue, much like its previous matchup, was very content to sit back and park the bus with defenders like Skylurr Patrick, who played a big part in stopping Wisconsin.

Penn State, on the other hand, looked to seize the upper hand from the first minute.

The Nittany Lions had success breaking through the very tight and compact Boilermakers defense at times and remained relatively patient throughout the process, keeping team shape very well.

Although it was a more balanced game in the second half, it was Penn State’s patience that paid off with the team capitalizing off a missed clearance

Numbers game

Penn State was very careful with the ball on its feet in general, gradually turning up the pressure and looking for chances while camping in the opposition half. Purdue, often playing with all 11 players behind the ball, did a good job to halt the Nittany Lions occasionally.

On the other hand, the Nittany Lions had an advantage on the defensive end, with Purdue often only having two to three players on the counter and its ambitious direct passes often off target.

It was an easy outing for Amanda Dennis, one of the top performers on the team, as well.

The senior goalie recorded her third-straight clean sheet without having to make a save.

Withstanding pressure

Although Penn State was not particularly pressured throughout the game, the players were still able to close out the match at ease. Cori Dyke has been a bright spot in the middle, trying to stop advances and link up play to Sam Coffey, the engine of the team.

The defenders stay focused for the most part against a late Purdue surge, with Haislip really coming into form the last few matches.

The Nittany Lions remained in shape as well heading toward the end of the game with the Boilermakers charging on, while Coffey withstood the pressure on the spot to finish the deal.