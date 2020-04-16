Editor's Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

Penn State’s 2019 NCAA Tournament run got off to a hot start with a strong performance against Stony Brook.

The second round, however, posed a bigger threat for the Nittany Lions.

Facing off against Arizona in Stanford, California, Penn State relied on late heroics to advance with a 4-3 overtime win over the Wildcats.

The Nittany Lions got off to a slow start, allowing Arizona to get on the board first in the opening half. The Wildcats added a second goal shortly after the halftime break, spelling trouble for Penn State’s hopes.

Ally Schlegel gave the Nittany Lions a sign of life after she converted a goal via a Sam Coffey feed.

Coffey got a goal of her own with just under four minutes later to knot things up 2-2.

Momentum would once again swing in the opposite direction when Arizona answered seven minutes later to regain the lead. The Wildcats stayed in control as the clock wound down.

Once again, it was Coffey who took matters into her own hands in the second half.

She buried a shot in the 87th minute to tie the game, forcing the second overtime game in the last three for Penn State.

It would only take two shots for the Nittany Lions to move onto the third round of the tournament.

After Kerry Abello’s attempt one minute into overtime was saved by Arizona and Nittany Lion goalkeeper Amanda Dennis’ save that kept her team afloat, Penn State converted on its next opportunity in the 97th minute.

Schlegel, who previously provided the first spark for her team via a second-half goal, found Frankie Tagliaferri for the game-winner.

The golden goal punched Penn State’s ticket to the third round, where it would face Stanford for a second time in the 2019 season. Once again, the Nittany Lions fell to the Cardinal, who eventually went on to become 2019 National Champions.

