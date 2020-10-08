As Penn State played its way to a Big Ten Tournament Championship in 2019, the Nittany Lions had a trio of players — nicknamed “the surgery squad” — cheering them on from the sideline.

The group consisted of forward Kristin Schnurr, midfielder Shea Moyer and defender Kate Wiesner, who were sidelined in 2019 due to ACL injuries.

On the horizon of her redshirt senior year, Schnurr tore her ACL in Penn State’s final scrimmage of the spring season, while Moyer, then a junior, similarly went down in a training session before the Nittany Lions’ third regular-season game in the fall.

“I had a big vision for the year, but it kind of just reminded me that whatever plans you have, they can always change and be taken away from you,” Moyer told The Daily Collegian.

Wiesner’s freshman campaign came to an end just eight games into the season during a home loss to Virginia.

In the 73rd-minute, the nation’s top recruit in 2019 went down and knew immediately she had torn her ACL.

“I just kind of stepped weird and felt a pop in my knee,” Wiesner said. “I was kind of still lost in the game when it first happened, but it’s just something that you have to face when it comes at you, and then you just roll with the punches as it comes.”

All three were admittedly disappointed upon realizing their season was over, but staying grounded and trusting the process was key for Moyer.

“I tried to just not get too wrapped up in the timeline, too wrapped up in anything,” Moyer said. “I was obviously frustrated, but I just wanted to take it one day at a time, not get too ahead of myself, and kind of just be in the moment with it.”

Interestingly, the three had each torn their ACLs prior to 2019.

Schnurr’s first ACL injury happened before her freshman year at Penn State, while Moyer’s and Wiesner’s came in high school.

Having overcome the same injury in the past served as a source of inspiration the second time around and put to rest if they'd be able to bounce back, having done it before.

“This time going into it, I was just really confident I was gonna be okay, which I didn’t have last time really,” Wiesner said. "I just had this confidence that ‘yeah, this is gonna be tough… but I’m gonna come back better than I was before.’”

Schnurr's first ACL injury was admittedly more difficult, as she required two additional surgeries due to scar tissue buildup in her knee.

“In the second one, looking at the first one and being like ‘this is so much easier than that one’ was nice for me, because it was a lot easier,” she said.

Penn State women's soccer position preview | Midfielders set to build on successful 2019 If Penn State is to challenge for the Big Ten and NCAA titles, its midfielders will have to …

Since Moyer and Wiesner’s injuries occurred just weeks apart, the pair followed a similar timeline and leaned on each other along the way.

“We essentially did everything together. We would be in the training room doing rehab for hours on end together,” Moyer said. “She made bad days good and good days better, so I’m definitely grateful she was there all the time.”

Following the initial surgery, the players underwent a 6-9 month recovery phase, which includes regaining range of motion, walking without crutches and being able to run.

Though maintaining a positive mindset throughout the process wasn't easy, strong support systems motivated the trio to persevere.

They relied heavily on athletic trainer Andra Thomas, whose positivity helped keep them on track with their rehab in the training room and helped boost their morale.

In addition to friends and family from back home, the injured players received unwavering support from their Nittany Lion teammates.

“They were always smiling, cheering me on when I was in the training room, so it kind of went both ways,” Wiesner added. “I helped them through the season and they helped me through the recovery process.”

Although disappointed to not be on the field, Wiesner and Schnurr couldn’t help but offer the same support in return from the sidelines.

“I love all my teammates and I wanted to be at their games. I wanted to be there cheering them on even though I wasn’t able to be on the field anymore,” Wiesner said. “It didn’t matter if we were on the sideline or on the field, we meant just as much to the team.”

Schnurr's role went beyond just cheering for her teammates.

“I kind of took on the role of a coach in a way,” Schnurr added. “I was tracking some things on the field and just talking to certain players about things I was seeing they could maybe do.”

Having three players with the same long-term injury was not ideal for the team on the field, but it created a sense of camaraderie between Schnurr, Moyer and Wiesner, which helped them cope with the challenges of rehab.

“We just really were able to build a really cool bond through this whole process, and it was something that definitely helped all of us get through it together,” Wiesner said.

Coach Erica Dambach also recognized the importance of mutual support among her injured players.

“[It's] not a situation where you would want numbers, but I think the fact that there were three of them really helped to support one another,” Dambach said.

Dambach remarked on how the postponed season has given Wiesner, Moyer and Schnurr the opportunity to ease back into soccer.

“They’ve been able to slowly work their way back in. They’ve not been pressured, they’ve not been pushed in a way that you might feel that pressure if you’re coming up on a meaningful match,” she said. “All three of them are flying and gaining confidence by the day.”

Having fully recovered, all three players are thankful to be playing soccer again, despite the lack of official competition this fall.

Schnurr is entering her sixth year at Penn State, and at this point, is no longer fazed by the additional setback.

“I kind of figured our season would get canceled, just because why would my college career end normally? It’s just another bump in the road,” she said.

Wiesner and Moyer are relishing in the joy of playing the game they love, which for them is enough at the moment.

“I’m just so happy to show up at training every day, and even though we’re not playing games, it’s just so good to be back out there with everybody and I’m just happy to be touching the soccer ball again,” Wiesner said.

Moyer echoed a similar sentiment.

“Being out on the pitch with my friends is one of life’s greatest joys,” Moyer said. “I can’t complain too much being able to train with my buddies, and [having] a good time for that hour or two that we’re out on the training field is definitely the best part of my day.”

Editor’s note: Kate Wiesner is a candidate on The Daily Collegian’s lifestyle staff.

