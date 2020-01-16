Sky Blue has selected former Penn State center back Kaleigh Riehl with the 11th pick of the 2020 NWSL College Draft.

Riehl joins a list of Penn State players to be drafted in the first two rounds that included Raquel Rodriguez, Maya Hayes, Christine Nairn and Mallory Weber.

The New Jersey-based team will look to bounce back from a season where they finished eighth out of nine teams. Freya Coombe and company has looked to improve the squad, trading for big-name players like Margaret Purce and McCall Zerboni before the draft.

Riehl won a National Championship with Penn State in 2015.

She has started all 101 matches in her career, while also holding the NCAA Division I record in minutes played with 8,847.