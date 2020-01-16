Women's Soccer, Northwestern, Riehl (3)
Buy Now

Defender, Kaleigh Riehl (3) dribbles the ball during the match against Northwestern on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 at Jeffrey Field.

 Noah Riffe

Sky Blue has selected former Penn State center back Kaleigh Riehl with the 11th pick of the 2020 NWSL College Draft.

Riehl joins a list of Penn State players to be drafted in the first two rounds that included Raquel Rodriguez, Maya Hayes, Christine Nairn and Mallory Weber.

The New Jersey-based team will look to bounce back from a season where they finished eighth out of nine teams. Freya Coombe and company has looked to improve the squad, trading for big-name players like Margaret Purce and McCall Zerboni before the draft.

Riehl won a National Championship with Penn State in 2015.

She has started all 101 matches in her career, while also holding the NCAA Division I record in minutes played with 8,847.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags