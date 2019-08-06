Once again, Penn State will kick off its season tabbed as one of the best teams in the NCAA.

The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 6 in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll, which was released on Tuesday. The blue and white received one first place vote.

After winning the Big Ten regular season title and reaching the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals in 2018, Penn State was ranked No. 8 in last season's final edition of the United Soccer Coaches Poll. The Nittany Lions began the 2018 campaign ranked No. 4 in the preseason poll before finishing with an 18-6-1 record.

Penn State will begin its season on Aug. 23 against No. 3 Stanford, who received one first place vote as well. The Nittany Lions will also play No. 9 Virginia, No. 11 West Virginia and No. 16 Wisconsin this season.