You simply can’t miss Ally Schlegel.

She is the top point-getter and goal-scorer on the team and has also fit into this edition of Penn State women’s soccer seamlessly after working through her redshirt season as a freshman.

If none of that is enough to separate her from the rest of her team, then her pink headband certainly is.

As much as she is a star on the field, it’s her off-field personality that perhaps shines the brightest.

Schlegel is never afraid of starting some shenanigans for the sake of good fun.

She’s always bouncing around and dancing right before games and takes her positivity into the game.

The same goes for when she’s off the field.

Everyone hears her voice around the team, chirping and talking with her teammates and always eliciting a laugh.

She also has impressive Instagram game, under her handle “allyeet” – a combination of Ally and the recently popularized interjection “yeet.”

“I’ve always been kind of a jokester since I was young, never really left,” Schlegel said. “I’m still a goofball at heart forever and I joke at all times. It’ll be the beginning of the game and I’m dancing or I’m like messing with Sam [Coffey]. There’s never a bad time for a joke I think.”

Coffey and Schlegel quickly formed a bond, being two of the most potent and also two of the newest players in the attack while also being very good friends.

However, when Coffey is listening in to Schlegel talking about her light-heartedness, a few joking eye rolls emerged.

On one occasion, as Coffey, a religious person, knelt to pray before the match, Schlegel decided to pull one of her practical jokes.

“Tell me, am I not knighting you like in the beginning of the game when you’re like praying?” Schlegel said.

“I started to pray and Schlegel’s like ‘God loves you’ and knighted me,” Coffey added.

Coffey, as one of the close confidants to Schlegel and the occasional target of her antics, really appreciates her presence around the time.

“I think she definitely can lighten some of the pressure that I think we all put on ourselves in a great way and that’s so huge,” Coffey said. “I think we’re all really hard on ourselves in a lot of ways and she is too, but she does such a great job of helping us just kind of lighten the mood, to remember to always have fun, to do everything with a smile.”

Very much in the same vein, coach Erica Dambach thinks Schlegel balances competitiveness and fun like no other player she’s seen before and saw that trait in her in the recruiting process.

“The way she approaches life, she’s always smiling and again, this is an intense environment and she helps you to take a deep breath and make sure you keep things in perspective,” Dambach said.

Schlegel has been living it up since she was young, and contrary to most people, enjoyed her school experience.

“In terms of high school, middle school, I really don’t think there’s anyone who had more fun than me during those times and I kind of was amazing at never getting in trouble,” Schlegel said. “I never got in trouble, you joking? That’s like the whole point, not going to get in trouble.”

She is also rather skeptical of a particular social construct of “growing up” — it’s her state of mind to never undergo such a needless process.

“You take things seriously when you need to, but I think it’s kind of this big, fake thing that you have to grow up because you definitely don’t,” Schlegel said. “I get all my work done, my grades are decent, you know, I live my life. But there’s no need to go over the top of being an adult. No need.”

Junior midfielder Frankie Tagliaferri enjoys the presence Schlegel brings, especially when it comes to the overall positive team dynamic.

“It’s great she brings a lot of personality in this team. I think this whole team, we’re very close this year, which is amazing,” Tagliaferri said. “I think if any of us are having a bad day, as soon as you walk in the locker room, it just brightens your day and especially with school, sometimes it can be hard so that’s a great factor to have.”

For Kerry Abello, she saw the sustained presence of Schlegel being a big factor on the field and also off the field.

“She makes every day better. She makes practice so much more fun,” Abello said. “She was here all last year. Obviously she redshirted because of her injury and she was still one of the main characters on the team because she brought the energy to the team even when she wasn’t playing. So, yeah, we love having her she’s a spark of joy and laughter all the time.”

For Coffey, Schlegel is a calming presence in what can be a tumultuous time.

“Obviously it can be a lot of pressure and a lot of it can be scary sometimes as we continue into the postseason and there’s a lot of talk and whatnot,” Coffey said. “I think her energy just reminds us to have fun with everything, to smile, to, like she said, joke around with everything. I think if we do those things, there’s nothing stopping us.”