The streak goes on for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions reeled off three unanswered goals in a comeback effort against Stony Brook, clinching a 3-1 win, their 10th straight, to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Penn State started out with a number of chances, with top-scorer Ally Schlegel threatening the goal twice early on, but she was not able to get clean contact on both opportunities.

Payton Linnehan followed up with two more opportunities off counter-attacking runs, but both were collected by Sofia Manner of the Seawolves.

Stony Brook opened the scoresheet in the 18th minute, with the Swede Fanny Götesson finding the back of the net for the seventh time in her junior season. Götesson was able to find the top corner from the edge of the box.

The game gradually evened out but Penn State still had the bulk of chances, outshooting Stony Brook 13-3 in the first half. Coffey and Tagliaferri tried to answer with a couple of individual efforts, but it was Götesson who almost doubled the lead in the 33rd minute.

Amanda Dennis had to tip her shot over on full stretch for it to hit the bar.

Myers had two opportunities to equalize for the Nittany Lions, but she was struggling to find the ball and get a clean shot off the Ellie Jean cross.

Frankie Tagliaferri quickly tied up the match after the half. Schlegel was able to hold up the ball 20 yards away from goal and feed the junior midfielder, who received the through ball and clawed one back for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions claimed the lead 50 seconds later, this time Tagliaferri was the catalyst who played Sam Coffey through. The transfer from Boston College was able to make a run in behind the centerbacks and slide the ball calmly into the far post to go up 2-1.

Penn State continued to camp outside of the Stony Brook’s box, with Abello’s shot off the woodwork at the hour mark being closest opportunity.

She was able to get another crack on goal, drifting to the left and fire one toward the far top corner to get the insurance goal off the Coffey assist in the 63rd minute for a 3-1 lead.

A bit of controversy subsequently as the referee went to the video replay booth to check if Manner allowed the ball to cross the line while handling Coffey’s inswinging corner. However, nothing amount from that review as the call on the field of no goal stood.

Kaleigh Riehl almost capped off her last game at Jeffrey Field with a bang, but the centerback who leads the NCAA in all-time minutes played and appearances took a heavy touch while she was in on goal and allowed Manner to collect the ball.

Penn State remained in control for the majority of the second half action and saw out the two-goal lead. It will face the winner of Arizona-TCU on Friday, Nov. 22.