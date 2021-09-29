Week 2 of Big Ten action did the impossible and topped Week 1.

The second week of conference competition had upsets, and teams are starting to emerge as favorites to raise the Big Ten Championship trophy.

Some big-name teams continued to disappoint, and some new faces impressed by stacking on wins.

Week 2 of conference play was just the beginning of the chaotic Big Ten that has already sparked upsets and season turnarounds.

Here are the storylines from Week 2 of Big Ten play.

Penn State tumbles

Coming into the season, Penn State was the favorite to lift the Big Ten trophy.

After Week 2, the Nittany Lions made more headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Penn State started the season as the highest-ranked Big Ten team in the United Soccer Coaches Poll at No. 8.

However, three games into conference play, coach Erica Dambach’s crew has come out with no wins.

The first loss the blue and white took was to a solid Rutgers team 2-1, but in its next two matchups, Penn State was heavily favored.

The Nittany Lions returned home after a long away stretch to take on a Northwestern team that was one of the worst in the Big Ten.

On its home turf, Penn State was stunned by the Wildcats 2-1, and Northwestern’s dominance was felt more strongly on Jeffrey Field than a one-goal difference suggests.

For most of the game, the Nittany Lions were on the verge of a shutout before an 81st minute goal from fifth-year senior Kerry Abello prevented the Wildcats from earning a clean sheet.

A tough loss to the Wildcats was just the start of Penn State’s woes.

The blue and white hosted Ohio State in its second consecutive home game, but home-field advantage would not play a big factor in the Week 2 clash.

Penn State dominated the whole game, but it could not put any goals on the board.

On the other hand, Ohio State was awarded a free kick from just outside the area and scored with a goal from senior defender Izzy Rodriguez.

The Buckeyes snatched all three points away from the Nittany Lions and handed them their third consecutive loss.

With four losses to Penn State’s name — three Big Ten losses — the Nittany Lions are looking like they could fall short of a Big Ten title this season.

Purdue emerges as a frontrunner

There is one Big Ten team that has flown under the radar in 2021.

Purdue has gotten off to a hot start this season with a record of 8-1-2, and in conference play, the Boilermakers have no bad marks to their season.

Purdue has looked dominant all season in the Big Ten with two commanding wins over Nebraska and Illinois.

The Boilermakers blew out Nebraska with a 3-1 win and then beat Illinois by a score of 2-1.

The 2-1 victory over the Illini might not look like a big win when it comes to the scoreboard, but Purdue was leading most of the game.

The Boilermakers had a two-goal lead with back-to-back goals in the span of two minutes just out of the half.

For the rest of the game, the score was 2-0 until redshirt senior midfielder Hope Breslin scored and halved the deficit in the 83rd minute.

Purdue stomped its first two Big Ten opponents but was tested in its third conference slate of the season against Iowa.

The game was 0-0 until the 87th minute, where Iowa struck first deep into the game.

However, the Boilermakers fired in a buzzer-beater, scoring in the 90th minute with a goal from redshirt senior forward Sarah Griffith.

In overtime, Purdue came out of the gates hot, scoring in the 98th minute and putting the game away.

The Boilermakers have the best record in the Big Ten and are looking like a contender for the conference title.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten

Rutgers came out looking dominant again, beating Nebraska 1-0 in the single game it played in Week 2 of Big Ten play.

The Scarlet Knights had two games scheduled in Week 2, but their game against Michigan was canceled.

Wisconsin gave Michigan State its first loss of the season on the Spartan’s home turf 1-0.

The Badgers win over the green and white launches them into the front of the standings and gives them a solid shot at the Big Ten Championship.

Indiana is trying to get its season back on track and picked up two back-to-back wins after coming off a loss to Michigan State.

