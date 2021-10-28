The final two days of action in the Big Ten saw eight teams solidify their place in the Big Ten Tournament.

After suffering a 2-0 loss to Michigan, Penn State picked up a come-from-behind 2-1 victory against Michigan State.

Elsewhere around the Big Ten, Rutgers completed its regular season in dominant fashion, while Purdue bounced back from its loss to the Nittany Lions the previous week.

Here are the major storylines from the final slate of games in the Big Ten.

Rutgers’ perfect Big Ten record

With a pair of road wins over Indiana and Illinois, No. 6 Rutgers cemented its perfect 10-0 conference record.

The Scarlet Knights downed the Hoosiers 2-0, with senior striker Amirah Ali and Frankie Tagliaferri scoring goals.

The fifth-year forward — and former Nittany Lion — Tagliaferri finished the regular season as her team’s top goal scorer with 12 tallies to her name.

Rutgers’ 3-0 win over Illinois capped off the New Jersey school’s first Big Ten regular-season title in program history.

A brace from Ali and a goal from Allison Lowrey made quick work of the Illini in Champaign.

The Scarlet Knights are 15-2 overall this season and head into the Big Ten Tournament as the No. 1 seed.

Wisconsin’s struggles continue

The Badgers held the nation’s No. 18 ranking on Sept. 30, but a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Penn State lowered their stock.

Wisconsin is yet to revive itself, as, in its final pair of conference games, the program has failed to record a victory.

A 0-0 tie with Ohio State and a 1-1 result against Iowa illustrated the Badger’s inability to gain their footing in the Big Ten this season.

After a promising 5-1-2 start to its season, Wisconsin ended the regular season with an unremarkable 3-3-4 conference record, putting its overall mark at 8-4-6.

While struggling to get in the win column, the Badgers will have their work cut out for them, as their eighth-place finish sets up a tough Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal against top-seeded Rutgers.

Other highlights

The remaining Big Ten matchups saw Purdue rebound from its 2-1 loss to Penn State the previous week and pick up 1-0 and 2-0 triumphs over Northwestern and Indiana, respectively.

Maryland confirmed its winless interconference season, as it fell on the road to Michigan State on Thursday and Michigan in overtime on Sunday, putting its Big Ten record at 0-7-3 for the year.

Reigning Big Ten Tournament champion Iowa sealed a spot in this season’s tournament with a 1-0 win over Minnesota and its aforementioned 1-1 tie against Wisconsin.

The Hawkeyes’ 5-4-1 conference record is good for the No. 5 seed.

The Big Ten’s postseason begins at the quarterfinal stage on Oct. 31.

