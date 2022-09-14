With Penn State’s 2022 nonconference campaign concluded, the squad is off to a hot start.

The Nittany Lions opened the season with a 5-1-1 record, including securing points against ranked opponents in Georgetown and West Virginia.

However, the blue and white sits tied for the third-best record in the conference, as Rutgers remains undefeated with eight wins to start the season.

Following the Scarlet Knights are Northwestern and Ohio State, who have 6-1-1 and 5-1-1 records, respectively.

Here’s a look at how the other teams in the conference have started their campaigns.

Rutgers

Rutgers enters conference play as the No. 4 team in the nation and has allowed just five goals in its eight contests.

The Scarlet Knights boast one of the top scoring offenses in the country, averaging 3.38 goals per game.

Leading the way in the scoring is junior midfielder Sam Kroeger, who scored two goals in a game against LSU and has six tallies on the season.

Alongside Kroeger are forward Allison Lowrey and midfielder Kylie Daigle, as they have scored five and four goals, respectively. Setting up the offensive attack is sophomore forward Riley Tiernan, as she has three assists in her last two contests and six on the campaign.

In net, graduate goalie Meagan McClelland has posted elite numbers making 14 saves and has a .737 save percentage.

Northwestern

After posting a 7-9-1 record a season ago, Northwestern has bounced back in a big way in 2022 with a 6-1-1 record in nonconference play.

The Wildcats have won their last four games and have a great deal of momentum after beating No. 19 Xavier and upsetting No. 6 Stanford 1-0. Their lone goal during the Stanford win came from midfielder Rowan Lapi, and she’s tied for second on the team in goals with two.

The main catalyst of the offense is junior midfielder Josie Aulicino.

Aulicino has found the back of the net a team-leading four times while also leading the team with five assists.

Northwestern has thrived on the defensive end, allowing just three goals in eight games.

Ohio State

Ohio State has gotten off to a 5-1-1 start, but its record is very deceiving, as it has struggled against ranked opponents.

In late August, the Buckeyes faced off against then-No. 9 BYU, and they struggled to generate any form of offense, getting shutout 2-0.

A week later, they played No. 18 Texas A&M, and the offense continued its struggles, tying that match 0-0.

Most of the Buckeyes' offense has come from Emma Sears, who has 10 points with four goals.

Ohio State needs to get more consistent goal scoring alongside Sears to win more conference contests.

Penn State

Penn State entered 2022 with heightened expectations after reaching the third round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Nittany Lions have lived up to those expectations, albeit just seven games into the year.

The blue and white enter conference play as the No. 11 team in the nation and has already pulled off a major 2-0 victory against West Virginia.

The scoring attack is extremely balanced as Penn State has eight different scorers, with Ally Schlegel and Mieke Schiemann leading the way with three goals each.

While the Nittany Lions have gotten great contributions from Schlegel and Schiemann, they can reach a new level on offense if the No. 2 recruit in the nation, Amelia White, and USC transfer Penelope Hocking can start to contribute more often.

The Nittany Lions have also had great goalie play, with Katherine Asman making 21 saves and allowing just six goals.

Taking a look at the rest of the conference, Michigan State and Wisconsin have a 5-1-2 record, and Illinois and Michigan boast a 5-2-1 mark.

