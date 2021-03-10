In normal times, five games would make up just one quarter of Penn State’s regular-season schedule.

Instead, the No. 10 Nittany Lions find themselves nearing the halfway point of their 11-game, conference-only spring season currently holding a 4-1 record.

Much has changed since the previous campaign’s team last took the field in November 2019. Thus, a number of storylines have emerged through the blue and white’s first handful of games.

Here are the most notable takeaways from the Nittany Lions’ performances so far.

New back line taking shape

Going into the 2021 spring season, Penn State was slated to see significant changes in the back after four of its five 2019 defensive starters graduated from the program.

Through the first four games, coach Erica Dambach fielded a three-back consisting of freshmen Ellie Wheeler and Eva Alonso and senior Kerry Abello.

In Sunday’s contest against Michigan State, Dambach opted for a more traditional four-back with Wheeler and Maddie Myers at left and right back, and Abello and Alonso each at center back.

Meanwhile, redshirt sophomore Kat Asman has taken over in goal.

With just one clean sheet and six goals conceded, Penn State’s defense has appeared vulnerable, most clearly evidenced by Michigan State’s Gia Wahlberg’s equalizing goal, when the forward broke through the Nittany Lions’ back line and beat goalkeeper Katie Evans one on one.

Defensively, Penn State has for the most part held together thus far. Despite the occasional shaky moment, the blue and white hasn’t truly been tested, as almost half of the Big Ten’s teams currently average less than a goal per match.

Against an opponent with a more dangerous attacking threat, the Nittany Lions could easily fall apart in the back.

Should Penn State make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, such opponents could come in the form of Florida State, who averaged over three goals per game in the fall, or UCLA, who has scored 15 goals through six games in its spring season.

Penn State’s imperfect defending stems from its lack of experience and should improve over time, but a shortened spring season leaves it with little time to find its stride before facing the nation's best.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Lethal attack

Nearly 16 months without a competitive match hasn’t deterred Penn State’s wealth of offensive weapons from picking up where they left off in 2019.

Redshirt sophomore forward Ally Schlegel, who totaled 13 goals and seven assists a season ago, has already made her mark in 2021. The Big Ten’s reigning joint top-scorer can already count three goals and three assists to her name.

Senior Sam Coffey, the Nittany Lions’ dynamic force in midfield, has shown no signs of slowing down after putting up 11 goals and 10 assists in 2019.

The Sleepy Hollow, New York, native matches Schlegel with a trio of goals and assists each under her belt thus far.

Frankie Tagliaferri’s three goals and Kristin Schnurr’s two goals have also contributed to Penn State’s success in the final third.

As a team, the Nittany Lions lead the conference with 13 goals scored in five games, an average of 2.6 per game.

Brimming with talent and experience, Penn State’s attack only fulfills expectations with its early success and should be a key factor later in the season provided its offensive players maintain their good form.

Valuable contributions from substitutes

The performances of Penn State’s habitual starters should not overshadow the efforts of players coming off the bench.

The likes of Angela Aguero, Jordan Canniff and Devon Olive have served well in their roles as substitutes.

Aguero and Canniff have provided attacking options in place of Schlegel and company, while Olive has added balance to the center of the pitch as a replacement for starting defensive midfielder Cori Dyke.

In Sunday’s 3-1 win over the Spartans, freshman forward Elle Kershner put in a quality performance as a substitute and scored her first collegiate goal.

A deep roster is imperative for any top-class squad, and Penn State has checked that box so far.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Loss of momentum a concern

With the exception of Penn State’s 2-0 win over Illinois, the Nittany Lions have struggled to go 90 minutes without a consequential loss of momentum.

In their season-opening 3-2 defeat at the hands of Rutgers, the Nittany Lions led on two occasions, only to lose the lead twice and ultimately concede the game-winning goal in the 87th minute.

In its 4-1 win over Northwestern, Schnurr put Penn State ahead 17 minutes into the contest, to which the Wildcats answered with a goal of their own five minutes before halftime.

A week later, after dominating the run of play in the first half of their matchup with Indiana, the Nittany Lions went down a goal to the Hoosiers four minutes into the second period before coming back to win 2-1.

In the aforementioned match against Michigan State, the Nittany Lions conceded an equalizing goal 19 minutes after striking first.

Regaining control hasn’t been much of a problem for Penn State, as it came out with wins against three of its four aforementioned opponents.

But that task will prove more difficult in contests with higher-ranked teams where the repercussions of such momentum changes could prove too much to overcome.

Is this team the real deal?

Nearing the midway point in the regular season, Penn State certainly looks like a team primed for postseason success if it can clean up its defensive blemishes.

Holding first place in the Big Ten, it’s reasonable to predict a conference title for the Nittany Lions and a run at the Big Ten Tournament championship barring any major shortcomings.

Penn State will face its biggest test in the NCAA Tournament in May, with matchups against higher-quality opponents likely to come should the blue and white make the postseason.

A wide-open national championship competition may favor the Nittany Lions, as eight of the nine teams that rank above them — including title favorites Florida State and North Carolina — competed in the fall and will not play competitively before May’s NCAA Tournament.

If Penn State can sustain its strong form and string together some good performances, it will be a team to watch on the national stage.