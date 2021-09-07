Penn State’s season kicked off with one of its best starts since 2017.

The Nittany Lions launched their 2021 campaign with four straight wins — including a ranked win over No. 13 West Virginia.

But, the blue and white stumbled in its fifth game of the season against No. 18 UCF, losing 2-1.

Even though Penn State has started off the season 4-0, the wins were not entirely comfortable.

The largest margin of victory was in the 4-0 win over La Salle, but the rest of the games were decided by two goals or less.

UCF was finally able to expose those weaknesses the Nittany Lions have shown over the past four games.

What’s gone right

Penn State has not opened a season with three straight wins since 2017.

A major contributor to those wins has been the Nittany Lions’ defensive line. In the first four games, Penn State only allowed two goals and posted two shutouts.

This season, the blue and white is trying out a new back-three system, which provides for more defensive mobility on the field and greater solidity altogether.

With the new system, Penn State shut out No. 13 West Virginia and Hofstra, only allowing 44 shots in four games.

Penn State’s defense has been solid because of its veteran goalkeeper.

This season, goalie Katherine Asman is making a return to the net for her redshirt junior season.

The netminder tied the record for fifth-least goals allowed in a season in program history, with 13, and had seven shutouts in the regular season last spring.

Asman has only surrendered four goals throughout the first four games of this season on 17 shots on goal, with one of those goals being an unorthodox effort that was scored after a series of ricochets off Asman’s own teammates.

With Asman in net behind a new system, the blue and white was solid on defense through the first four games.

MORE WOMEN'S SOCCER COVERAGE

What’s gone wrong

Penn State’s fire to start the season went out when it took on its second ranked opponent in two games.

In the first four games of the season, there were signs of issues with Penn State’s offense — the attack would slow down as the game progressed into the later stages.

However, the Nittany Lions would get away with the slow offense in the second half because the defense would hold the opposition to no goals.

Against UCF, the defense was not able to hold off the opposition’s attack, and there was no help from the offense to alleviate the pressure.

In four out of five games this season, Penn State has only three second-half goals, and all of those goals came in the season opener against UMass.

In the win over West Virginia, the Nittany Lions did not have a single shot in the second half, proving that even though they could take down ranked opponents, there was still no offensive urgency late in the contest.

The major problem with Penn State’s attack are the shots it takes lack accuracy as the game winds down.

In the first half of matches, the Nittany Lions are locked in, scoring nine out of the 12 goals in the opening 45 minutes.

When the blue and white comes out of the locker room, though, its accuracy goes out the window as Penn State tends to miss either wide or over the crossbar.

What needs to be fixed

The glaring hole that needs to be patched up for the rest of the season has to deal with Penn State’s offense.

When the whistle blows for the second period, the Nittany Lions cannot produce offensively.

The shots they take are open looks, but most of the shots miss wide of the net.

As coach Erica Dambach’s team becomes more fatigued, the shots have less power and accuracy.

To fix this problem, Penn State needs to do more conditioning to prepare for those late-game situations.

Conditioning will make the team less tired later in the matches.

Most of the teams this season have exposed the Nittany Lions’ weakness, but only UCF was able to fully take advantage of it.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Penn State men's soccer struggles to find consistent offense, falls to West Virginia West Virginia improved to 3-0 as it put on a clinic in its victory over Penn State on Friday…