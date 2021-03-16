A draw was not the result nor the performance Penn State was looking for going into Saturday’s game against Ohio State, but battling for a draw in a poor showing may be a sign of promise for the blue and white.

The Nittany Lions only managed to force the tie with an own goal late in the match after allowing the Buckeyes to retake the lead.

The possession stats from the match show a fairly even game, with the Buckeyes taking a slight advantage with 53%.

Where exactly on the field the two teams actually possessed the ball illustrates the most important narrative of the match: Ohio State was in control.

The possession map of the game shows Penn State was coerced into playing 59% of its possession in its own defensive half, and the Buckeyes were allowed to spend 60% of their ball time attacking the Penn State goal.

Ohio State dominated the game from start to finish, and Penn State was lucky to steal a draw with the own goal.

Before the match, coach Erica Dambach was well aware of the threat Ohio State posed and what her team needed to watch out for.

“I see an Ohio State team that’s playing with a ton of confidence at home,” Dambach said in her weekly media availability before the Ohio State game. “I think they’ve got a lot of firepower in that group that we’re gonna have to keep at bay with our team defending.”

The team defending is the organized and uniform pressing that the Nittany Lions have utilized all season.

On the day, the blue and white looked complacent in its defensive duties and not nearly as proactive as it had been during its four-game win streak.

The Buckeyes were the ones defending high up the pitch, winning the ball and attacking in numbers as a team.

Usually the authoritative side, Penn State lost its composure at times against the scarlet and gray and seemed to struggle in a match where it couldn’t boss the opposition.

Early in the game, the blue and white seemed to come out of the gates lethargically.

Both the Nittany Lions and the Buckeyes were afforded a week off from matches before Saturday’s game.

Dambach felt the team would be more rested and “fresh” than in the past stretch of games, but it looked as if the one-game week actually took Penn State out of its rhythm.

Nowhere was this more evident than in Ally Schlegel. Prior to Saturday, Schlegel had been in fine scoring form with three goals on only five shots on target.

The redshirt sophomore striker had three chances in the first half to put her team level with the Buckeyes but failed to make the most of those opportunities that could have turned the game on its head.

The one bright spot of the match was senior midfielder Sam Coffey’s performance.

The senior captain exhibited her composure throughout the game and made the all-important contribution of a goal in the opening minutes of the second half to put the Nittany Lions back in the game.

All in all, earning a tie in a match where the blue and white was second best is by no means a bad result.

The ability to grind out a difficult result when it is not your team’s day is a key characteristic for any team with title-winning aspirations, Penn State did just that.

Compared to the 2019 campaign, this would likely have been a match that the blue and white would have lost. Pushing the game into overtime showed a high level of character in this year’s squad.

However, this is also the second time this season the Nittany Lions have struggled against an opposition that can match Penn State’s offensive intensity.

This Ohio State squad, who Dambach described as “one of the best teams in the league”, will likely be one of the sides the blue and white could face in the Big Ten Tournament.

It is imperative Penn State finds a way to break down opposition like this if it is to win the two Big Ten titles available and to be competitive in the NCAA Tournament.

Before the match, Dambach admitted her team was “a little ways off” of its highest potential as a group and that it will take time before the fans see the very best of this team.

“That just takes time, and that’s what I’m talking about,” Dambach said. “I do think that we’ve got the time to get there. But those conversations have to happen, those mistakes have to occur, and you have to grow through that process if you’re a team that likes to play soccer.

“And that’s where we are. That’s why at the end of the day, it always takes Penn State a little bit more time than some other programs because we work off of rhythm and an ability to know each other’s strengths. And that just takes time to create.”

In terms of time, the Nittany Lions have five more matches in the regular season to make things click, and if they can find a higher gear in the second half of this season, there is promise for the big things to come.