For the first time since 2018, No.12 Penn State fell behind by two goals in the first half.

Unranked Northwestern stunned the Nittany Lions 2-1 Thursday in their first match at Jeffrey Field in 25 days, as senior defender Kaylee Titus and sophomore midfielder Josie Aulicino both scored in the opening 45 minutes to bury coach Erica Dambach’s team in a hole too deep to overcome.

Although Penn State controlled the lion’s share of possession in the opening period, it failed to pose a worthy challenge to Northwestern goalkeeper Mackenzie Wood.

Simultaneously, the Wildcats’ patience and a clinical finishing in the attacking third enabled them to get the edge in the early goings.

“I think we were slow coming out,” Dambach said. “I thought we looked a little disjointed and had a hard time putting our passes together, and they took advantage on the counter attack.”

Titus’ wondrous curling effort in the 11th minute followed by Aulicino’s 37th-minute strike were just the beginning of Northwestern’s strategic dominance of the Nittany Lions.

Northwestern matched Penn State’s physicality step for step through 90 minutes. The Wildcats and Nittany Lions committed 10 and seven fouls respectively in a match that saw neither side gift its opponent an inch of space.

Dambach gave credit to Northwestern coach Michael Moynihan’s squad for its unpredictable and unfazed approach to its contest with the nationally ranked Nittany Lions.

“I think we expected them to come out and do something unexpected, and that’s what they did,” Dambach said. “They matched our shape and they were good in the counter attack, they waited for that opportunity and they took advantage of it.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State women's soccer takes fall in United Soccer Coaches poll Penn State dropped four spots to No. 12 in the United Soccer Coaches poll this week.

Despite Penn State’s plethora of runs at goal, Northwestern’s organized and tenacious defensive block proved a hefty obstacle for the Nittany Lions’ perennial attacking threats of redshirt junior striker Ally Schlegel and fifth-year senior midfielder Sam Coffey.

Frequent errant passes negated the Nittany Lions’ otherwise decent buildup, while wildly off-target shots extinguished their chances without even troubling Wood in goal.

At the other end, Northwestern exhibited a more advantageous presence in the attack.

Penn State outshot Northwestern 13-7, yet the Wildcats compiled seven shots on goal—surpassing the Nittany Lions’ five.

In the 81st minute, fifth-year senior center back Kerry Abello provided Penn State with a late spark, as she buried Sam Coffey’s rebounded shot to cut the Wildcats’ lead in half.

However, the utility player’s second goal of the season did little to perturb Northwestern’s organized unit.

The Wildcats closed out the match handily in the final minutes, thwarting each last-ditch Penn State attack as they had done all night.

“Once our backs were up against the wall, we responded, and a decent enough response, but too little too late in the Big Ten,” Dambach said.

Now at 0-2 in interconference play and 6-3 overall on the season, Penn State will need to learn to adjust and find its stride during the remainder of its Big-Ten slate starting with Ohio State on Sunday.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

+2 Penn State women’s soccer upset at home by Northwestern Penn State starts off its Big Ten campaign with two losses to its name.