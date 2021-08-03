The U.S. Women’s National Team has built a reputation of being one of if not the best international teams in the world. Unfortunately for the U.S. women, the squad has probably seen its worst days since its dominant run began in 2015.

After its back-to-back World Cup Finals wins in 2015 and 2019, the United States’ Olympic semifinal loss to neighboring Canada on Monday is a hiccup for the squad.

At surface level, making the semifinal and playing for a bronze medal is a feat for any team in the Olympics, but the standard has realistically become higher for Team USA.

Beginning with an all-around poor performance in a 3-0 loss against Sweden in the group stage on July 21, the writing seemed to be on the wall early for the women’s team. Despite the slow start, Penn State alumna and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher proved to be one of the few things that would go well for Team USA in Tokyo.

Though Naeher allowed three goals in her first game of the group stage, her only allowance for the rest of the preliminaries came in a 6-1 wash against New Zealand. She also pitched a crucial shutout in a 0-0 draw against Australia.

Naeher made 10 saves on 14 shots on goal over the course of the group stage.

Yet it was in the quarterfinals that the former Nittany Lion proved herself to be a key piece to success on a struggling Team USA.

Matched up against the Netherlands — runners-up of the 2019 World Cup — Naeher arguably had the best performance of her Olympic career. With the Netherlands putting seven shots on goal in 18 attempts, Naeher was busy throughout the entire match.

In comparison, Team USA only managed four shots on goal during the entire 120-minute period of play, but it was enough to force penalty kicks with a 2-2 regulation draw. Though the squad’s attack did just enough over the course of the match, it was Naeher’s penalty-kick heroics that ultimately saved the women’s team from another disappointing finish.

In minute 81 of standard play, Naeher dove to make the play of the tournament for the United States, preserving a 2-2 deadlock on a timely penalty save.

That magic didn’t run out, however, as Naeher and the United States sealed the deal in penalty kicks. The Penn State alumna made two more huge saves to send the team dancing into the semifinal.

The dance eventually did end, though, as Naeher and the United States were sent to the bronze medal match by rival Canada in a tight 1-0 contest. However, Naeher didn’t get the chance to be the hero again, as she left with an untimely injury thirty minutes into the match.

Looking back on the overall performance of Team USA, the blame could be placed on a number of factors.

Ultimately, it was the attack for the squad that couldn’t score, leaving Naeher to pick up the pieces. Even when Naeher was out in the Canada match, only one goal went against the Americans, but the attack couldn’t get the job done.

Naeher more than earned her stripes as Team USA’s goalie, and she was one of the lone bright spots on a somewhat disappointing run for the international powerhouse.

However, the Olympic run isn’t over yet, as Team USA will play for third place in a rematch against Australia on Aug. 5.