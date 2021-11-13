Ally Schlegel breaks out for Penn State women's soccer in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Redshirt junior forward Ally Schlegel had a standout performance in the first round of Penn State’s 27th-straight NCAA Tournament appearance, where it beat Monmouth 3-1.

Schlegel broke out early in the first half with the first goal of the game for the Nittany Lions in the 26th minute.

After a relatively unproductive first part of the season, Schlegel summoned all of her power to lead her team to a win.

“I had no thoughts,” Schlegel said of her first goal. “Just beat the defender.”

Schlegel credited a combined effort from her and her teammates for their performance against Monmouth, as they tapped into assists and harmony to handle the ball.

“I think having the ball at our feet and being able to just combine with multiple teammates is kind of how things get going,” Schlegel said.

Schlegel led the blue and white in shots, making up for five of the team’s total 22, compared to just four total for Monmouth.

Monmouth failed to get on the board until the 78th minute of the game.

Coach Erica Dambach agrees with Schlegel that teamwork makes dreams work, and attributes the team’s performance to a strong defense in partnership with Schegel’s offensive leadership.

“When we turned the ball over, the energy started from Schlegel on top, her work great, trying to win the ball back and go with numbers… it’s what we’ve spent the last few weeks on,” Dambach said.

The Nittany Lions did not have what one would consider an up-to-standards season for a top-tier program.

They went 11-6 in the regular season and suffered a hard loss to Michigan in the Big 10 quarterfinal. Schlegel, last season’s Big Ten Forward of the Year, dropped from 11 goals last season to just seven this season.

Considering the substandard season, and having made 27-straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament, many would assume that the Nittany Lions are feeling pressure from coaches and fans alike to keep it going, but Schlegel doesn’t look at it that way.

“I think ‘standard' is the word that I would look for when we look at our team. I think we don't really think about the past in a way where it's like a burden,” Schlegel said. “I think we have the same where we played for those who came before us so that history is something that I think, just be something that we take with us but not something we carry on top of us.”

The “standard” Schlegel mentions is how the Nittany Lions managed to come out on top in this first round. The team put the season’s shortcomings behind them for an impressive, but not surprising performance against Monmouth. But, at the end of the day, Schlegel credits the environment for her ability to perform.

“Playing on Jeffery Field is just the best feeling,” Schlegel said. “You just know that in your heart this is special.”

The Nittany Lions will go on to face either No. 3 USC or Grand Canyon in the next round of the NCAA Tournament, but for now, the team is celebrating.

“It's an honor to play for this program,'' Schlegel said. “I think we all know that, but it's never quite sure. It's only just gratitude playing on this field.”

