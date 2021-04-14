The Big Ten named the winners of its annual awards and regular season champions Penn State found itself recognized for multiple accolades for its performance in 2021.

Coach Erica Dambach has been named Coach of the Year for the fifth time during her time at Penn State after leading her team to a 9-1-1 record in conference play and earning her 11th regular season title with the blue and white.

Leading the Big Ten with 11 goals and collecting five assists, redshirt sophomore Ally Schlegel has been named the Forward of the Year. This is the second time in two seasons that Schlegel has finished on top of the goal-scoring charts for the Big Ten.

Sam Coffey has been named the Big Ten Midfielder of the Year for 2021 putting up nine assists and six goals in 12 appearances. Coffey also leads DI women's soccer with 111 points and 43 assists among active players.

Frankie Tagliaferri, Coffey and Schlegel were all named to the All-Big Ten First Team and forward Payton Linnehan and defender Eva Alonso were named to the All-Big Ten Second Team.

Alonso was awarded a place in the All-Freshman team as well as being recognized as the Co-Freshman of the Year alongside Ohio State's Peyton McNamara.

Senior captain Kerry Abello was named as one of the 14 Big Ten Sportsmanship Honorees for 2021. The former All-Big Ten player alongside fellow seniors Coffey and Tagliaferri have announced that they will return to play the 2021 Fall season.

