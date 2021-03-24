Penn State's Kerry Abello and Sam Coffey have been named as candidates for the 2020-21 Senior "Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School" Award.

The two seniors were named to the list of 30 women for demonstrating excellence in community, character, classroom or competition.

Abello and Coffey were two of the six Big Ten players to be listed as candidates for the award. They join Brandon Hackenberg of Penn State's men's soccer team on the list.

The list of 30 seniors will be reduced to 10 finalists in April before fans, coaches and media vote for a single recipient of the the Senior CLASS Award.

The winner will be named during the NCAA College Cup in May.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

What to watch for at Penn State football’s Pro Day In lieu of a traditional NFL combine and pro workouts, Penn Staters will have one chance to …