Penn State's Frankie Tagliaferri and Payton Linnehan have been named to the 2021 Big Ten All-Tournament Team.

Senior captain @frankiet01 and @paytonlinnehan have been named to the Big Ten Women’s Soccer All-Tournament Team. pic.twitter.com/uWScVVyUpe — Penn State Women’s Soccer (@PennStateWSOC) April 18, 2021

A senior midfielder, Tagliaferri was able to score in the Nittany Lions' first game of the tournament against Indiana.

Sophomore forward Linnehan also chipped in an assist to Ally Schlegel in the 3-1 victory over the Hoosiers.

In the semifinals of the tournament, Penn State was knocked out by Iowa Thursday night. Neither player was able to make an impact on the scoresheet as the Nittany Lions were knocked out by the eventual conference champions in a 1-0 loss.

Along with all-tournament honors, Tagliaferri was named to the All-Big Ten First Team and Linnehan was featured as a forward on the All-Big Ten Second Team.

In 2019, Linnehan was named Big Ten Tournament Most Valuable Offensive Player after scoring the golden-goal winner in the 2019 finals match.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE

Penn State women’s lacrosse looking toward postseason after difficult regular-season finale Penn State finished its regular season Sunday with a 13-11 loss to Johns Hopkins and a 4-8 o…