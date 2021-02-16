Women's Lacrosse vs Lehigh, Suplee (55)
Goalkeeper Taylor Suplee (55) watches the play during the game against Lehigh at Panzer Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. Penn State defeated Lehigh 13-9.

 Samantha Wilson

Following their dominant victory over Rutgers to earn their first win of the season, two Penn Staters were recognized for their performances in Sunday’s opener.

Freshman midfielder Kristin O’Neill was identified as the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week.

O’Neill scored four goals in her Penn State debut, also contributing two assists in the Nittany Lions' 20-11 win on Sunday.

Junior goalie Taylor Suplee joined her teammate as one of the conference’s weekly honorees, as she was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

Suplee recorded 12 saves in the season-opening contest, the 16th time in which she has documented double-digit saves over the course of her career.

