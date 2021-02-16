Following their dominant victory over Rutgers to earn their first win of the season, two Penn Staters were recognized for their performances in Sunday’s opener.

Freshman midfielder Kristin O’Neill was identified as the Big Ten’s Freshman of the Week.

The #B1GWLax Freshman #PlayeroftheWeek honoree is Kristin O'Neill of @PennStateWLAX 👏🥍In first collegiate game, led Penn State with 6 points (4 goals and 2 assists) in the team's win over Rutgers🥍first #B1G weekly accolade of her career#B1G 📰 https://t.co/lOedMTROFf pic.twitter.com/u8FQWdAMPn — Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) February 16, 2021

O’Neill scored four goals in her Penn State debut, also contributing two assists in the Nittany Lions' 20-11 win on Sunday.

Junior goalie Taylor Suplee joined her teammate as one of the conference’s weekly honorees, as she was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week.

The #B1GWLax Defensive #PlayeroftheWeek honoree is Taylor Suplee of @PennStateWLAX 👏🥍12 saves in a 20-11 win over Rutgers, the 16th time she has recorded double-digit saves in her career🥍4 ground balls and one caused turnover in the win#B1G 📰 https://t.co/lOedMTROFf pic.twitter.com/QyYRi9O669 — Big Ten Lacrosse (@B1GLacrosse) February 16, 2021

Suplee recorded 12 saves in the season-opening contest, the 16th time in which she has documented double-digit saves over the course of her career.

MORE LACROSSE COVERAGE