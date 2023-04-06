It’s Michigan week as Penn State continues down the road to the end of the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions had a little bit of a seesaw journey last week, going 1-1, losing to No. 2 Northwestern in an ugly 19-9 loss on March 30 then coming back home on Sunday with a 13-10 win over Cornell, in what was the blue and white’s final nonconference game.

“It was nice to throw the Northwestern game out of our mind,” sophomore goaltender Ashley Bowan said. “We didn’t have to dwindle for a week, we got right back.”

Bowan and the rest of the defense have been on the top of their game for the majority of the season, as the defense leads the entire nation in caused turnovers and is top three in total ground balls.

“They do their job, and when it gets to me, I do what I can, and together we all have each others’ backs,” Bowan said.

The Penn State defense is going to have to be on its toes Saturday as it takes on one of the top goalscorers in the entire nation, Jill Smith and No. 16 Michigan.

Smith, a sophomore midfielder for the Wolverines, has posted 46 goals in 13 games so far this season, tying for second in the country.

Coach Missy Doherty said she believes her squad has a solid formula in stopping other top players.

“We definitely want to target their main scorer,” Doherty said. “Our midfielders being able to go down and play good defense while our low defenders keep out their top scorers tends to be a formula we need.”

It’s been a rarity for the blue and white to get some time off in the middle of game days, having played its last four games in a span of 12 days and the last two in three days.

“To feel like you’re going into a game 100% is an awesome feeling,” Doherty said. “The players needed [rest].”

Scouting and preparation were points to be made by Doherty. “Wanting to put the best foot forward,” is something that can only be done when fresh, she said. This time before Saturday provides that for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions and Wolverines have had a history of some close encounters, with their last five games being decided by three or less goals.

“It’s always a super close game,” Doherty said. “Physically, [our] players are very similar to them, even our schedules… are fairly similar."

Penn State enters the game as the winner of six of its last seven, while Michigan comes in winning six of its last eight, with both squads dropping to Northwestern in that span.

Not much separates these teams in the rankings either, as Michigan and Penn State are just one spot apart as the No. 16 and No. 17 teams, respectively. When it comes to offense, the Wolverines are the No. 40 scoring offense, and the Nittany Lions are No. 41.

The difference could come on Michigan's end of the field, as the Wolverines are stingy, allowing just under nine goals a game, good enough for 10th in the country.

“They’re aggressive and not afraid to pressure… they have a good goalie, [and] we have to make sure to put the ball away,” Doherty said.

The blue and white has a few players who are capable of doing just that. Kristin O’Neill had four goals against Cornell, bringing her total to 41 on the season. Gretchen Gilmore has 26 goals on the season, with Brooke Hoss and Meghan Murray posting 19 apiece.

“Throughout the season, different people have stepped up at different times,” Doherty said. “Every game, someone is going to be off, but someone picks up the ball.”

For Michigan, it drops off a bit after Smith, as the scoring is dispersed throughout the roster with six other players in double digits for goals.

Kaley Thompson leads the way in assists for the Wolverines, posting 17 on the season to date, with 30 points overall. But it’s an offense that’s heavily centered around Smith.

With both teams very similar in multiple aspects, a home crowd could play a factor in a game so close.

For Doherty and the Nittany Lions, they aren’t worried.

“I think one of the best things about Penn State is the way we travel… our players and our fans always do a great job on the road,” Doherty said.

Whether the fans travel, Michigan is 6-0 at home so far this season, outscoring its opponents a staggering 92-28. The defense has given up six or less goals in five of those games.

On top of that, a sea of yellow will be awaiting them, as the visiting squad will have to bear a “Maize Out” from the hosting Wolverines.

If the blue and white wants to make a deep run into the Big Ten Tournament and possibly the NCAA Tournament, these are the games it’ll have to fight through and win.

