The drought is over I Recapping Penn State women’s lacrosse’s 2023 season

2023 saw Penn State thoroughly defy expectations.

Those who slept on the program before the year were soon pounding the snooze button thanks to the Nittany Lions’ first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018.

To reach that point, the team had to step up in a major way, especially considering its preseason standing. Back in February, the Big Ten’s preseason poll ranked Penn State in last place.

After a 2022 outing where the blue and white went winless in the conference, this was a fair projection — even if it ultimately proved far from true.

Despite that ugly campaign, coach Missy Doherty continued to receive good faith from the university. Back for her 13th season, she soon helped guide her team back to the postseason.

While Doherty had previously made the NCAA Tournament seven times, her players hadn’t yet tasted that type of success. This soon changed thanks to an 11-5 regular season performance, which launched the Nittany Lions well past their preseason expectations.

They began the year on an impressive four game winning streak, with the highlight being a 19-5 win over Duquesne.

Penn State then hit a road bump with back-to-back defeats at the hands of then-No. 8 Loyola and Vanderbilt. The battle with the Commodores was a frustrating one for the Nittany Lions, who lost 10-9 despite coming back from a 9-4 deficit.

Soon after, on March 11, the team battled conference rival Rutgers, which was ranked No. 17 at the time of play. Penn State emerged with a huge 9-7 victory off the back of a five-goal showing from junior midfielder Kristin O’Neill.

From here, O’Neill and her teammates rattled off four more victories. They downed Towson with a game-winning goal from Kara Nealon, assisted by her sister Regan, before beating another ranked opponent in Princeton. They also then defeated both Pitt and Ohio State.

This momentum was soon halted by Northwestern, which dismantled Penn State in a 19-9 victory. After handing Doherty’s lineup its most significant loss all season, the Wildcats eventually went on to become the No. 1 team in the nation.

Following this defeat, Penn State split its final four regular season contests, taking down Cornell and Maryland while falling to Michigan and Johns Hopkins.

With the Big Ten Tournament on the horizon, the Nittany Lions drew another matchup with the Wolverines. This ended poorly for Penn State, as Michigan won 14-8 after starting quickly with six first-quarter scores.

Even after the team’s sixth loss of the season, it still did enough to establish itself. So, Penn State received another shot at postseason glory with its selection for the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 20 Nittany Lions took on No. 10 Stony Brook in Round 1 but soon were dispelled one last time. The Seawolves earned a 12-8 victory, outscoring the blue and white 3-1 in the final quarter.

Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, they were unable to taste championship glory. Yet, after a tough few seasons, 2023 was an unquestioned step in the right direction.

Another step could be taken next year, as so much top-end talent is likely returning.

At the conclusion of the season, several individuals were recognized for their efforts in helping the Nittany Lions reach the playoffs.

O’Neill was named an All-Region and All-Big Ten first team selection after exploding for 51 goals in 18 games.

Junior Sammy Dupcak and sophomore Ellie Hollin formed a strong defensive tandem, as each made the All-Region second team.

Additionally, senior Meghan Murray and juniors Kayla Abernathy and Gretchen Gilmore were named to the All-Big Ten second team for their contributions.

With much of this group expected back, the results Penn State produced this spring may only be a sign of things to come.

