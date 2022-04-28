Penn State faced off against No. 25 Johns Hopkins on Thursday night looking to find its first Big Ten win in the blue and white’s regular season finale.

Despite a close game throughout, the Blue Jays pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 10-5 victory.

The Nittany Lions kept things close until the fourth in large part because their defense forced 12 of Johns Hopkins 16 total turnovers, exceeding its average of 13 per game.

Penn State went well above its average of seven forced turnovers a game to hold a Johns Hopkins’ team averaging 11.56 11.56 goals per game to just 10 at Panzer Stadium.

Coach Missy Doherty was happy with the way her defense played once it changed tactics to try keep the Blue Jays at bay.

“I think once we switched into zone, the team did a good job of reading the play ahead of time,” Doherty said.

Sophomore Sammy Dupcak was a huge reason for the success of the defense, causing four turnovers and picking up seven ground balls to lead Penn State.

Dupcak also had a number of deflections and clears, making her presence known all over the field.

Another Nittany Lion who managed to make her presence known Thursday, despite the loss, was freshman defender Ellie Hollin.

Hollin got it done on both sides of the field, scoring her first career goal and winning two draw controls.

After closing the regular season on a defeat, the first-year player made it clear the team may lack a veteran presence at the moment, but it could have a squad full of experience in the season’s to come.

“I feel like a huge thing to take away is that this team is mostly freshmen and sophomores starting out there, especially on the defensive end,” Hollin said.

The young Nittany Lion defense is run by freshman goaltender Ashley Bowan, who has played well in the later half of the season.

Doherty said the freshman shot stopper backed up the defense well. Bowan finished the night with seven saves on 22 shot attempts, allowing just 10 goals on the evening.

Going into Thursday’s game, Penn State ranked 32nd in the country in goals allowed, giving up just 11.14 goals per contest.

While the Nittany Lions will fail to make the Big Ten Tournament, after going winless in conference play, their coach seemed optimistic for the future.

“Any player that comes in with more experience is just more dangerous on gameday,” Doherty said. “It’s nice to have a ton of returning starters for next year,”

The freshmen and sophomore classes gained experience on the field this year that the Nittany Lions hope benefit them going into next season.

Doherty pinpointed her team’s lack of experience and a lack of cohesion as some of the reasons it fell short in 2022.

“We had a new staff this year and a lot of new starters,” Doherty said. “As we progressed through the season, we learned a lot of lessons.”

Thanks to its tough schedule a lot of that experience came against strong opponents, with nine of the blue and white’s 15 opponents holding a spot in the top 25.

Penn State finished its season with a record of 6-9, with an 0-6 mark in the Big Ten after starting the season 5-3.

After a lackluster regular season, the blue and white will look back at its most recent campaign knowing there are lessons to be taken from defeat.

“All we can do is grow from here,” Hollin said. “We’re competing. If we can just put a couple more balls in the back of the net, we’re with all these teams that we’ve played this year.”

