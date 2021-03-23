After seeing back-to-back losses to Northwestern, Penn State found itself presented with adversity for the first time all season.

The team began the year with a 2-0 record, defeating Rutgers and the former No. 7 team in the nation, Maryland, in an upset victory.

Everything seemed to be going well for the blue and white before it ran into a powerful Wildcat team much deserving of its ranking as a top-three team in the country.

Penn State’s series against Michigan last weekend was a chance for the Nittany Lions to get back on track and play up to their standards as a top-10 team in the sport.

Friday’s home game ended in a 12-9 victory for the Wolverines behind Maggie Kane’s three goals.

The blue and white finished the game with an alarming 11 turnovers, and goalie Taylor Suplee recorded just seven saves in total.

With the losing streak up to three games, the Nittany Lions came into Sunday’s rematch with a huge chip on their shoulders in hopes of securing a much-needed win.

Not only was Penn State presented with a prime opportunity to salvage a game against Michigan, but it would be doing so in its first nationally televised game of the season.

After Michigan held the blue and white to its lowest scoring numbers of the season on Friday, the offense showed up when needed in a thrilling overtime finish.

Despite a seven-goal performance from the Wolverines’ Molly Garrett, the Nittany Lions were able to capture the win behind five goals from Maria Auth.

After being held to two goals in Friday’s affair, the fifth-year senior came through when her team needed her most, scoring the final goal of the contest in overtime with less than forty seconds remaining.

“It was pretty important just to get back on track, but it just shows the type of team we are,” Auth said after the game. “We don’t let losses get to us. You learn how to move on and keep pushing forward.”

Auth’s performance was nothing short of remarkable, and as someone who has been in the program for five years, her experience and drive has been valuable for an otherwise young roster.

Olivia Dirks also had a strong performance in Sunday’s win, as the sophomore finished with four goals and two assists.

“I think this performance showed how Penn State can really bounce back. We came out with not as much energy as we would have liked, but we fought back and came out on top,” Dirks said. “We knew if we just played more together on offense and lowered our amount of turnovers, then we could win the game with no doubt.”

The Nittany Lions finished Sunday’s game with just eight total turnovers, something coach Missy Doherty said was a main priority heading into the second game of the series.

“I think some of our turnovers [in Friday’s game] were just tired turnovers and just not taking care of the ball,” Doherty said. “[Sunday], we just felt a little more energy, and I was just proud of the team for limiting the amount of turnovers.”

With the victory, Penn State now slots in at third place in the Big Ten with a 3-3 record.

The team will be on the road for the next three games against Ohio State and Johns Hopkins before returning home April 11 to face Maryland at Panzer Stadium.

The two-game series against the Buckeyes and the road matchup with Johns Hopkins will most likely be a feasible task for the Nittany Lions. Ohio State is last in the conference with a 1-5 record, and the Blue Jays are just one spot above the cellar dweller Buckeyes with a 2-4 mark.