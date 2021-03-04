Penn State women's lacrosse, O'Neill (3)

Penn State's Kristin O'Neill (19) is congratulated on her second goal against Rutgers on Feb. 14, 2021. O'Neill had 4 goals, 2 assists in her Penn State debut as the No. 21 Nittany Lions defeated Rutgers, 20-11. Photo/Craig Houtz

 Courtesy of Penn State Athletics

Penn State will have to wait a little longer to take the field against Northwestern.

The Nittany Lions' two-game series against the Wildcats that was set to start Mar. 6 has been postponed.

The postponement comes after a positive coronavirus test among Penn State's Tier 1 personal.

The blue and white's next series is slated for Mar. 19 when the Nittany Lions take on Michigan for a pair of games.

