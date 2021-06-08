Penn State midfielder Olivia Dirks once again received national recognition on Tuesday.

Dirks was selected as a First Team All-American by the IWLCA, marking her third All-American selection of the season.

The Media, Pennsylvania, native racked up 31 goals and 12 assists during the 2021 season, which resulted in her winning Big Ten Midfielder of the Year.

She is the 45th player in program history to receive the honor.

