Women's Lacrosse vs Johns Hopkins, Dirks

Midfielder Olivia Dirks (11) runs the ball down the field during Penn State's women's lacrosse game against Johns Hopkinson Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Panzer Stadium in University Pa. The Blue Jays defeated the Nittany Lions 13-11.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State midfielder Olivia Dirks once again received national recognition on Tuesday.

Dirks was selected as a First Team All-American by the IWLCA, marking her third All-American selection of the season.

The Media, Pennsylvania, native racked up 31 goals and 12 assists during the 2021 season, which resulted in her winning Big Ten Midfielder of the Year.

She is the 45th player in program history to receive the honor.

