Penn State midfielder Olivia Dirks once again received national recognition on Tuesday.
Dirks was selected as a First Team All-American by the IWLCA, marking her third All-American selection of the season.
And ANOTHER one! Oliva Dirks with her third All-America award for the season, this time a First Team selection by the @IWLCA! She becomes the 45th IWLCA First Team All-American in program history! #WeAre #HipHipLetItRip— Penn State Women’s Lacrosse (@PennStateWLAX) June 8, 2021
➡️https://t.co/Cb3n8yruvu pic.twitter.com/NGf2eplCj8
The Media, Pennsylvania, native racked up 31 goals and 12 assists during the 2021 season, which resulted in her winning Big Ten Midfielder of the Year.
She is the 45th player in program history to receive the honor.
