Midfielder Olivia Dirks (11) tries to pass to a teammate but is blocked by Johns Hopkins defenders during Penn State's women's lacrosse game against Johns Hopkinson Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Panzer Stadium in University Pa. The Blue Jays defeated the Nittany Lions 13-11.

 Chloe Trieff

Penn State's Olivia Dirks has been one of the Nittany Lions' most impactful players this spring, and she is continuing to receive attention for her play on the field.

The Wayne, Pennsylvania, native was honored as the Big Ten Midfielder of the Week award after her showings against No. 16 Rutgers and No. 15 Johns Hopkins.

Dirks registered 11 points on seven goals and four assists in her last two games. Against the Scarlet Knights, Dirks notched a career high in goals with five and achieved a new career high in assists with four.

On the season, Dirks owns three weekly honors.

